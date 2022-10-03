 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep cross country schedule Oct. 7

Friday

Glen Legler Memorial

at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper

WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Moorcroft

Glenrock Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Douglas, Newcastle, Torrington, Big Horn

Leroy Sprague Invite

at Cheyenne

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Saratoga, Wheatland, Rawlins, Rock River

Powell Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Worland, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Riverton, Lander, Tongue River, Thermopolis, St. Stephens, Wind River, Wyoming Indian

Rock Springs Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View, Lyman

Wayne Chaney Invite

at Gillette

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Buffalo, Sundance

