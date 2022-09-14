 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep cross country schedule Sept. 15-16

Thursday

Lander Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Fort Washakie, Rocky Mountain, Cody, Green River, Powell, Thermopolis

Rawlins Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland, Saratoga, Rock River

Friday

Douglas Invite

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Torrington, Wright

Michelle Ludwig Invite

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Big Horn, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cody, Tongue River, Moorcroft, Buffalo

Star Valley Invite

WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Rock Springs, Madison (Idaho), Rigby (Idaho), Rich (Utah), Manila (Utah)

