Prep cross country schedule Sept. 15-16

Thursday
Lander Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Fort Washakie, Rocky Mountain, Cody, Green River, Powell, Thermopolis
Rawlins Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne South, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland, Saratoga, Rock River
Friday
Douglas Invite
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Torrington, Wright
Michelle Ludwig Invite
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Big Horn, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cody, Tongue River, Moorcroft, Buffalo
Star Valley Invite
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Rock Springs, Madison (Idaho), Rigby (Idaho), Rich (Utah), Manila (Utah)