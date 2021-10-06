Prep cross country schedule

Friday
Glenrock Invite
WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Douglas, Wright, Moorcroft, Big Horn
Leroy Sprague Invite
at Cheyenne
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Rawlins, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Torrington, Wheatland, Saratoga, Lingle-Fort Laramie
Powell Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Worland, Cody, Lovell, Lander, Riverton, Thermopolis, Wind River, St. Stephens
Rock Springs Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View
Wayne Chaney Invitational
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Buffalo, Newcastle, Tongue River
