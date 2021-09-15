Prep cross country schedule

Friday
Rawlins Invite
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Saratoga, Rock Springs, Laramie, Green River, Cheyenne South, Lander, Wheatland, Wind River, Burns-Pine Bluffs, St. Stephens, Wyoming Indian, Fort Washakie
Saturday
Michelle Ludwig Invite
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Big Horn, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cody, Powell, Glenrock, Tongue River, Moorcroft, Thermopolis, Douglas, Buffalo, Wright
Star Valley Invite
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Lyman, Mountain View, Bear Lake (Idaho), Skyview (Idaho), Teton (Idaho)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!