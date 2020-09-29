Prep cross country schedule

Thursday
Lander Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Wind River, Lyman, Green River
Friday
Cody Foxes and Hounds
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Powell, Worland, Sheridan, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Buffalo, Lovell
Evanston Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Jackson, Star Valley, Mountain View
Wheatland Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rawlins, Douglas, Thunder Basin, Saratoga, Newcastle, Laramie, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Rock River
Saturday
Brittany Rentas Memorial
at Wright
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Big Horn, Tongue River, Hulett, Moorcroft, Sundance
