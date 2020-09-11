Prep cross country schedule

Thursday
Berry Bryant/Kyle Johnson Memorial
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Lander, Natrona County, Cody, Worland, Powell, Thermopolis, Green River
Friday
Cheyenne Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Rawlins
Big Horn Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Sundance, Wright, Rocky Mountain, Douglas, Tongue River, Buffalo, Hulett, Thunder Basin JV, Sheridan JV, Gillette JV
Wheatland Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Torrington, Burns/Pine Bluffs
Saturday
Pre-State Meet
at Afton
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Jackson, Evanston, Rock Springs, Mountain View, Saratoga, Gillette
