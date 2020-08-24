Prep cross country schedule

Friday
Big Horn Invite
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Buffalo, Tongue River, Sheridan jv
Cheyenne Invite
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Burns-Pine Bluffs
Beartrap Invite
at Casper Mountain
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Laramie
Mallo Invite
at Newcastle
WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Sundance, Douglas, Wheatland, Glenrock, Hulett, Wright, Torrington
Saturday
Green River Invite
WHO'S HERE: Green River, Evanston, Rawlins, Star Valley, Jackson, Lander, Mountain View, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Lyman, Riverton
Powell Invite
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Lovell, Worland, Thermopolis
