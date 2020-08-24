 Skip to main content
Prep cross country schedule
Prep cross country schedule

Friday

Big Horn Invite

WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Buffalo, Tongue River, Sheridan jv

Cheyenne Invite

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Burns-Pine Bluffs

Beartrap Invite

at Casper Mountain

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Laramie

Mallo Invite

at Newcastle

WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Sundance, Douglas, Wheatland, Glenrock, Hulett, Wright, Torrington

Saturday

Green River Invite

WHO'S HERE: Green River, Evanston, Rawlins, Star Valley, Jackson, Lander, Mountain View, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Lyman, Riverton

Powell Invite

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Lovell, Worland, Thermopolis

