 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep cross country schedule
View Comments
agate

Prep cross country schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Glen Legler Memorial

at Paradise Valley GC in Casper

WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Glenrock, Douglas, Big Horn, Sheridan, Torrington

Warrior Invite

at Worland

WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopois, Lander, Riverton, Buffalo

Friday

High Plains Showdown at Jacoby Ridge

at Laramie

WHO'S HERE: Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South

Shane Ward Memorial

at Saratoga

WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Thunder Basin, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Wind River, Tongue River, Wheatland, Rock River, Manila (Utah)

Saturday

Jackson Invite

WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Star Valley, Evanston, Teton (Idaho), Pocatello (Idaho), Skyline (Idaho), Rigby (Idaho)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News