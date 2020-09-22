Prep cross country schedule

Thursday
Glen Legler Memorial
at Paradise Valley GC in Casper
WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Glenrock, Douglas, Big Horn, Sheridan, Torrington
Warrior Invite
at Worland
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopois, Lander, Riverton, Buffalo
Friday
High Plains Showdown at Jacoby Ridge
at Laramie
WHO'S HERE: Laramie, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South
Shane Ward Memorial
at Saratoga
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Thunder Basin, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Wind River, Tongue River, Wheatland, Rock River, Manila (Utah)
Saturday
Jackson Invite
WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Star Valley, Evanston, Teton (Idaho), Pocatello (Idaho), Skyline (Idaho), Rigby (Idaho)
