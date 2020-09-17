 Skip to main content
Prep cross country schedule
Prep cross country schedule

Friday

Cheyenne Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Rock River, Green River

Michelle Ludwig Invite No. 1

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Douglas, Worland, Powell, Tongue River

Rawlins Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Saratoga, Mountain View, Lyman, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland

Saturday

Bobcat Invitational

at Thermopolis

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Riverton, Jackson, Rock Springs, Worland, Wind River, Lovell

Michelle Ludwig Invite No. 2

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie

Michelle Ludwig Invite No. 3

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cody, Buffalo

Wright Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Wright, Sundance, Hulett, Newcastle, Moorcroft

