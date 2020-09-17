Prep cross country schedule

Friday
Cheyenne Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Rock River, Green River
Michelle Ludwig Invite No. 1
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Big Horn, Douglas, Worland, Powell, Tongue River
Rawlins Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Saratoga, Mountain View, Lyman, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland
Saturday
Bobcat Invitational
at Thermopolis
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Riverton, Jackson, Rock Springs, Worland, Wind River, Lovell
Michelle Ludwig Invite No. 2
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie
Michelle Ludwig Invite No. 3
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cody, Buffalo
Wright Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Wright, Sundance, Hulett, Newcastle, Moorcroft
