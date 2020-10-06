Prep cross country schedule

Friday
Glenrock Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Douglas, Wheatland, Torrington, Tongue River, Moorcroft, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wright, Big Horn
Larry Sprague Invite
at Cheyenne
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Burns/Pine Bluffs
Powell Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Worland, Rocky Moiuntain, Lovell, Lander, Thermopolis, Riverton, Buffalo, Wind River
Rock Springs Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Evanston, Jackson, Lyman, Mountain View, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rawlins, Saratoga
Wayne Chaney Invite
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Newcastle, Hulett
