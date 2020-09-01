Prep cross country schedule

Friday
Burns/Pine Bluffs Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Burns/Pine Bluffs, Saratoga, Torrington, Cheyenne Central JV, Cheyenne Est JV, Cheyenne South JV
Hulett Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Hulett, Sundance, Wright, Moorcroft
Saturday
Buffalo Invitational
MEET 1: Worland, Thermopolis, Tongue River, Big Horn, Newcastle, Lovell, Sheridan JV
MEET 2: Buffalo, Sheridan, Cody, Powell, Riverton
Douglas Invitational
MEET 1: Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Glenrock, Wheatland
MEET 2: Douglas, Rawlins, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South
Lyman Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Lyman, Mountain View, Star Valley, Evanston, Rock Springs, Green River
