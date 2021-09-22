Prep cross country schedule

Thursday
Foxes & Hounds Meet
at Cody
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Worland, Powell, Lovell, Buffalo
Friday
Glen Legler Memorial
at Paradise Valley CC
WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Glenrock, Douglas, Torrington
Moorcroft Invite
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Sundance, Hulett, Wright
Shana Ward Memorial
at Saratoga
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Lyman, Riverton, Cheyenne South, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland, Rock River, St. Stephens, Fort Washakie, Green River JV, Laramie JV, Manila (Utah)
Saturday
Bobcat Invitational
at Thermopolis
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Wind River, Wyoming Indian
