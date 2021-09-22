 Skip to main content
Prep cross country schedule
Thursday

Foxes & Hounds Meet

at Cody

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Worland, Powell, Lovell, Buffalo

Friday

Glen Legler Memorial

at Paradise Valley CC

WHO'S HERE: Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Glenrock, Douglas, Torrington

Moorcroft Invite

WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Sundance, Hulett, Wright

Shana Ward Memorial

at Saratoga

WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Rawlins, Lyman, Riverton, Cheyenne South, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wheatland, Rock River, St. Stephens, Fort Washakie, Green River JV, Laramie JV, Manila (Utah)

Saturday

Bobcat Invitational

at Thermopolis

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Wind River, Wyoming Indian

