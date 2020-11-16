Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson wins XC Town USA Meet of Champions

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson added to her impressive resume Sunday, shattering the course record to win the XC Town USA Meet of Champions at Terre Haute, Indiana.

Thorvaldson finished with a time of 16 minutes, 38.3 seconds in windy conditions at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. Her time bested the course record by 11 seconds and she finished more than 40 seconds ahead of runner-up Riley Stewart of Colorado.

"It feels really, really good," Thorvaldson told DyeStat. "The whole race was a great experience. Getting to race outside of my state and outside of my region was a great experience for me."

The Arkansas commit clocked in at 5:09.3 over the first mile and 10:26.0 through two miles in the girls championship race.

Star Valley senior Peter Visser finished seventh in the boys championship race with a time of 15:24.6. Visser was just 10 seconds behind race winner Judson Greer of Texas (15:14.1).

