 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rawlins' Thorvaldson, Star Valley's Visser win 2021 Milward Simpson awards
0 Comments
2021 MILWARD SIMPSON ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Rawlins' Thorvaldson, Star Valley's Visser win 2021 Milward Simpson awards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Indoor Track and Field

Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson curves around the track in the 1600-meter run at the Mustangs/Fillies Indoor Track Invite on Feb. 8, 2020 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Long-distance runners extraordinaire Sydney Thorvaldson from Rawlins and Peter Visser from Star Valley were named the recipients of the 2021 Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year Awards on Saturday. The awards, which are given annually to the top female and male graduating high school seniors, are considered to be the most prestigious honor bestowed upon a Wyoming high school athlete.

Thorvaldson was a six-time Gatorade winner (four cross country, two track) and this year became the first national Gatorade winner from Wyoming when she won the honors in cross country. Thorvaldson will attend the University of Arkansas on a cross country and track scholarship.

Thorvaldson is the first girls from Rawlins to win the Milward Simpson Award. The Outlaws' Scott Muir won the boys' award in 2001.

Visser is a four-time Gatorade winner (three cross country, one track) and three-time state cross country champion for the Braves. Visser, who will run track and cross county at Weber State, is the first Star Valley athlete to win the award.

Other girls finalists were Allyson Fertig and Kamdynn Townsend from Douglas, Gabby Drube from Thunder Basin and Powell's Emma Karhu. The other boys finalists were Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell, Encampment's Dalton Peterson, Worland's Rudy Sanford and Lyman's Joseph Turner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News