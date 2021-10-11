 Skip to main content
Regional cross country schedule
Regional cross country schedule

Thursday

Class 3A East

at Douglas

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Burns-Pine Bluffs, Rawlins, Buffalo, Wheatland, Torrington, Newcastle, Worland

Friday

Class 4A East

at Gillette

WHO'S HERE: Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan

Class 4A West

at Paradise Valley Golf Course

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Jackson, Evanston, Rock Springs

Class 3A West

at Riverton

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Star Valley, Lander, Cody, Powell, Mountain View, Lyman, Green River

Class 2A East

at Hulett

WHO'S HERE: Hulett, Wright, Big Horn, Sundance, Tongue River, Moorcroft

Class 2A West

at Ethete

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Wind River, St. Stephens, Wyoming Indian, Fort Washakie, Saratoga

