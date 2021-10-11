Regional cross country schedule

Thursday
Class 3A East
at Douglas
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Burns-Pine Bluffs, Rawlins, Buffalo, Wheatland, Torrington, Newcastle, Worland
Friday
Class 4A East
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan
Class 4A West
at Paradise Valley Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Jackson, Evanston, Rock Springs
Class 3A West
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Star Valley, Lander, Cody, Powell, Mountain View, Lyman, Green River
Class 2A East
at Hulett
WHO'S HERE: Hulett, Wright, Big Horn, Sundance, Tongue River, Moorcroft