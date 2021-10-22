Returning champs, fresh faces set to run at state cross country meet in Ethete

After the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships to be held in three separate locations, this year’s all-inclusive state meet is set for Saturday in Ethete.
At the Chief Nation meet held on the same course on Sept. 11, Jackson’s Mason Wheeler and Kate Brigham raced to individual gold. Both Broncs are on the short list of runners to watch in Class 4A on Saturday.
Class 4A
The Jackson boys and girls won team titles last year at the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper and they are expected to contend for top honors again this year.
On the boys side, Cheyenne Central, which finished just three points back of Jackson last year, could be the team to watch after the Tribe had four of the top-five finishers and ran away with last week’s East Regional championship. Jacob Frentheway, Bridger Brokaw, Will Barrington and Jason Frentheway are expected to lead the way for Central.
Sheridan’s Austin Akers, a two-time all-state runner; West Regional champ Charles Fossey from Rock Springs, who placed fourth at last year’s state meet; Wheeler; and Natrona County teammates Jackson Dutcher and Joel Kornkven are others to watch.
The top-five placers from last year’s state meet — NC’s Delilah Baedke, Kelly Walsh’s Finley Klinger, Jackson’s Brigham, Central’s Sydney Morrell and Sheridan’s Katie Turpin — as well as nine of the top 10 will all be running in Ethete. That group includes West Regional champ Addison Forry of Laramie and Kaya Pillivant of Central.
Class 3A
For the first time in years, there will be new individual champs in the classification after four-time champ Sydney Thorvaldson from Rawlins and three-time winner Peter Visser from Star Valley took their talents to the collegiate level — Thorvaldson to Arkansas and Visser to Weber State.
Defending boys team champion Lander also graduated the majority of its top runners, leaving Douglas senior Cameryn Spence (5th) and Mountain View junior Owen Burnett (7th) and senior Tanner Erickson (10th) as the only returning all-state finishers.
The girls team race figures to be a battle between defending state champ and West Regional winner Cody and East Regional champ Buffalo, which finished just three points back of the Fillies last year.
Expected to lead the way for Cody are Ava Stafford (4th in 2020) and Eve Mavy, while Buffalo counters with a group that includes Kendall Tietjen (5th last year), Lexi Rule (10th), Briley Farris and Elizabeth Farris.
Others worth keeping an eye on are Emma Gonzalez from Burns-Pine Bluffs, Mountain View’s Katie Giorgis and Wheatland’s Lily Nichols.
Class 2A
Saratoga junior Grant Bartlett will be chasing his third consecutive state cross country championship against a loaded field that includes eight of the top-10 finishers from last year’s meet.
Grady Bartlett, Grant’s twin brother, has been the runner-up each of the past two years and Tongue River senior Wyatt Ostler has finished third in consecutive years.
Ostler and junior Al Spotted, who placed fifth last year, helped lead Tongue River to the 2020 team championship. The Eagles ended Saratoga’s two-year run at the top. Both teams finished with 28 points, but because Tongue River had a fifth, non-scoring, runner and Saratoga didn’t the Eagles claimed the program’s first state title.
Tongue River also won the girls team title for the first time, with freshman Addie Pendergast winning individual gold. Pendergast, who transferred to Sheridan, was one of five freshmen to finish in the top seven last year.
Other sophomores expected to challenge for top honors on Saturday include Moorcroft’s Mallory Jones (2nd in 2020), Hulett’s Ahnya Ivie-Moody (3rd), Saratoga’s Marilee Williams (5th) and Sundance’s Rylie Marchant (7th).
Wyoming Indian senior Larissa McElroy, who finished third in both 2018 and ‘19, will be looking to lead the Chiefs on their home course. Wyoming Indian, which won the program’s first team title two years ago, didn’t compete last year because of COVID restrictions.
