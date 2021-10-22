Returning champs, fresh faces set to run at state cross country meet in Ethete

After the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships to be held in three separate locations, this year’s all-inclusive state meet is set for Saturday in Ethete.

At the Chief Nation meet held on the same course on Sept. 11, Jackson’s Mason Wheeler and Kate Brigham raced to individual gold. Both Broncs are on the short list of runners to watch in Class 4A on Saturday.

Class 4A

The Jackson boys and girls won team titles last year at the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper and they are expected to contend for top honors again this year.

On the boys side, Cheyenne Central, which finished just three points back of Jackson last year, could be the team to watch after the Tribe had four of the top-five finishers and ran away with last week’s East Regional championship. Jacob Frentheway, Bridger Brokaw, Will Barrington and Jason Frentheway are expected to lead the way for Central.

Sheridan’s Austin Akers, a two-time all-state runner; West Regional champ Charles Fossey from Rock Springs, who placed fourth at last year’s state meet; Wheeler; and Natrona County teammates Jackson Dutcher and Joel Kornkven are others to watch.