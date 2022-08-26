Riverton's Chatfield, Rawlins' Smith race to wins at Beartrap Invitational

Natrona County senior Jackson Dutcher set the early pace Friday at the Beartrap Invitational, the season-opening cross country meet on Casper Mountain. In the end, though, it was Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield who pulled away for the victory.

Chatfield was in a pack of runners just behind Dutcher at the halfway point of the 5k race before making his move to finish with a time of 17 minutes, 8.95 seconds.

“I really just stuck to my race plan that works for me,” Chatfield said after finishing a popsicle to help beat the heat. “I just let things develop and let everybody get the excitement out of their systems. The plan was to stay up with the leaders until I got to the hills on the second lap. And then I was like, ‘OK, let’s do this.’”

Heading into the final 1,000 meters, Chatfield was running just ahead of Laramie’s Dominic Eberle and Lander’s Diego Lobatos, with Dutcher having faded to fourth. He increased his lead by the time he made the final turn and began the stretch run on the grassy field of Beartrap Meadow.

Eberle finished a strong second in 17:13.81, followed by Lobatos in 17:27.32. Laramie’s Meyer Smith sprinted past Dutcher in the final 10 meters to finish fourth in 17:52.76; Dutcher was fifth in 17:53.63.

Laramie’s Cooper Kaligis, Nathan Martin and Gideon Moore finished sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, to lead the Plainsmen to the team title with 78 points. NC was second with 78 and Kelly Walsh third with 93.

Chatfield finished fifth at the Class 3A state championships last season. The two returning 3A runners who finished ahead of him at state – state champion Owen Burnett of Mountain View and fourth-place finisher Habtamu Wetzel of Star Valley – didn’t run at the Beartrap Invitational. Still, Chatfield held off a strong field of runners from across the state. Defending champ Grant Bartlett of Saratoga, the three-time defending 2A state champ, finished ninth.

“I’m excited to face Owen again this year,” Chatfield said. “I was able to beat him at NXR in Boise (Idaho) last year and I think if I have a really good day I could beat him again. But it would have to be a really good day.”

Rawlins senior Ryann Smith won the varsity girls race with a time of 20:44.65. Like Chatfield, Smith finished fifth at the 3A state meet last season.

Laramie’s Addison Forry, who was third at the 4A state meet last year, was second in 21:19.63. Natrona County sophomores Ashley Gross and Nichole Clark were third and fourth, respectively, to help the Fillies win the team title with 29 points. NC sophomore Ally Wheeler (sixth) and senior Abby Robberson (ninth) also finished in the top 10.