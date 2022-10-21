Saratoga's Grant Bartlett seeks 4th consecutive title at state cross country

A season that began back in August comes to a close Saturday when the top prep distance runners from across the state gather in Ethete for the Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships.

Saratoga's Grant Bartlett highlights the returning winners as the Panthers senior chases his fourth consecutive Class 2A state title. In addition, Mountain View senior Owen Burnett will try to defend his 3A crown while Cody senior Ava Stafford is looking to win back-to-back 3A girls titles.

Here's a class-by-class look at some runners and teams to keep an eye on this weekend.

Class 4A girls

Laramie junior Addison Forry, who finished third at last year's state meet, is the top returning placer, followed by Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell, who was fourth. Morrell won last week's East Conference meet, while Forry finished nearly 40 seconds back of Jackson sophomore Madison Antonino at the West Conference meet.

Defending state champion Central easily won the East, with Morrell leading a 1-2-3-6-11 finish for the Indians.

Natrona County was equally impressive in the West as the Fillies had all five scoring runners finish in the top 10. NC, which won team titles at five of the six meets it competed in this season, was once again led by sophomores Ally Wheeler (third), Ashley Gross (fifth) and Nichole Clark (sixth).

Class 4A boys

Cheyenne Central appears ready to defend its state title as the Indians had all five scoring runners finish in the top nine at conference. Leading the way was East champ junior Bridger Brokaw, who was seventh at the 2021 state meet in Ethete.

Sheridan senior Austin Akers will be chasing his fourth consecutive top-10 finish after placing seventh as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and third last year.

Star Valley, which finished second in 3A last year, proved it could compete against the big schools by winning the West Conference meet. Braves' sophomore Habtamu Wetzel finished first, followed by Natrona County senior Tristan Enders (ninth last year), Laramie junior Dominic Eberly and NC senior Jackson Dutcher (sixth).

Class 3A girls

Cody has a chance to win its fourth consecutive state title. And the West Conference champion Fillies have the talent and depth to pull it off. Stafford, last year's state champ, was ninth at conference with teammates Taylen Stinson (second), Mercedes Jackson (fifth) and Keira Jackson (eighth) all finishing ahead of her.

Conference champs Ameya Eddy from Lander and Ryann Smith from Rawlins finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at last year's state meet.

Class 3A boys

Burnett led Mountain View to the state title last year while also winning individual honors. Last week he won the West Conference meet in leading the Buffalos to the team title. In the East, Worland senior Jack Bishop took top honors and the Warriors went 1-3-4-9-10 to hold off Buffalo.

Other top-10 finishers from last year are Riverton's Kaden Chatfield (fifth), Cody's David Juergens (seventh) and Ben Stewart (eighth) and Lander's Diego Lobatos (ninth).

Class 2A girls

Moorcroft junior Mallory Jones is seeking her first state championship after finishing second the past two years.

Defending team champ Saratoga returns four top-10 finishers in Marilee Williams (third), Madison Teichman (fourth), Milan Scott (eighth) and Rhiwan Williams (10th).

Class 2A boys

Not only has Saratoga's Grant Bartlett won gold the past three state years, but twin brother Grady has grabbed silver. The Panthers also have finished second in the team race the past two years.

Defending champion Rocky Mountain returns three all-state runners in Brian McNiven (sixth), Grant Winters (seventh) and Howard McNiven (ninth), while Tongue River's Al Spotted (fourth) is back for the East Conference champion Eagles.