Sheridan boys, girls dominate season-opening Beartrap Invitational

The Sheridan boys and girls cross country teams put on an impressive show Friday at the Beartrap Invitation on Casper Mountain. The fields for varsity and junior varsity races were both limited to help the runners stay in accordance with Wyoming High School Activities Association recommended COVID-19 protocol, but that might have not made a difference.

The Sheridan boys, who won the program’s first state team title last season, finished with a perfect 15 points as they swept the top five places.

Junior Reese Charest crossed the finish line first with a time of 17 minutes, 38.92 seconds. He was followed by sophomore Austin Akers (17:54.83), senior Blaine Johnson (18:14.98), freshman Gradnaru Sage (18:17.65) and senior David Standish (18:18.67).

Kelly Walsh, which finished second in the team standings, had the next four placers in Kyson Miller, Liam Blank, Lucas Rowe and Jayden Jue.

The Sheridan girls also ran as a pack, led by junior Katie Turpin’s third-place finish. She was followed in succession by sophomores Abby Newton and Ella Kessner. The Broncs totaled 30 points to best two-time defending state champ Natrona County, which finished with 44 points.

Laramie senior Libby Berryhill was the individual medalist with a time of 20:04.58 while Natrona County junior Delilah Baedke won silver in 20:26.66.

