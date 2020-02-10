You are the owner of this article.
Star Valley's Peter Visser earns Wyoming Gatorade cross country honors
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

State Cross Country

Star Valley's Peter Visser makes his way toward the finish line at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Cross Country Championships on Oct. 20, 2018 at the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Sheridan.

 File, Star-Tribune

Star Valley's Peter Visser put a bow on his 2019 cross country season Monday when he was named the 2019-20 Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

It was the second consecutive Gatorade honor for Visser, who won the Class 3A state cross country championship back in October with a state-record time of 16 minutes, 1.26 seconds to help lead the Braves to the 3A team title.

Visser also finished 21st at the Foot Locker West Regional in December with a time of 15:17.00 and placed eighth at the Nike Cross Regional in Portland, Oregon earlier that month.

Among Visser’s other accomplishments this season was a second-place finish at the annual Bob Firman Invitational in Eagle, Idaho. Visser finished that race in 15:12.70.

The Star Valley standout finished the season ranked No. 84 in DyeStat's Boys Top 100.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

