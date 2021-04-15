 Skip to main content
Star Valley's Peter Visser earns state's Gatorade cross country honors
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Star Valley's Peter Visser earns state's Gatorade cross country honors

State Cross Country

Star Valley's Peter Visser leads the pack during the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 20. 2018, at the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Sheridan.

 File, Star-Tribune

Star Valley senior Peter Visser on Thursday was named the Wyoming Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year for the third consecutive year. His announcement comes one day after Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson was honored as the girls' national cross country winner.

Visser set the state record at the Class 3A state championships on Oct. 23, 2020 with a time of 15 minutes, 48.8 seconds at Afton's Valley View Golf Course Afton. The Braves standout also won 3A state titles as both a sophomore and junior.

Competing at the national level, Visser finished second at the Hydrangea Ranch XC Time Trial #4 on Nov. 7 in Tillamook, Oregon. His time of 14:56.8 was a personal best. Just eight days later, he ran a 15:24.6 to place seventh at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Visser continued to find success on the national stage in March at the NSAF Meet of Champions in Myrtle Beach, California, placing sixth in the mile with a time of 4:18.28 and winning the 2k steeplechase in 6:09.81.

This is the fourth Gatorade state honor for Visser, who also was named the 2020 outdoor track & field recipient based on his performance at last year's indoor state meet. At the meet, Visser defended his titles in both the 1600 and 3200.

This outdoor season, the Weber State signee ran a 2:00.9 800 meters at the Sugar-Salem Invite in Idaho.

