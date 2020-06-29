Star Valley's Peter Visser wins state's Gatorade track & field honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Star Valley's Peter Visser added another award to his trophy case Monday when he was named the Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year for Wyoming. Visser, who will be a senior for the Braves in the fall, won the state's Gatorade honors for cross country the past two years. He is the second consecutive Star Valley runner to win the outdoor award, following 2019 honoree Wyatt Moore.

With the 2020 outdoor track and field season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Visser won the award based on his accomplishments during the indoor season. At the state meet on March 5-6 in Gillette, Visser won individual titles in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and ran the opening leg on the Braves' winning 4x800 relay team. He won the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 58.24 seconds, the 1600 in 4:31.72 and the 3200 in 9:48.20.

Visser also placed second in the 3200 at the prestigious Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, back in February. He was scheduled to run in the Outdoor Nationals in July in South Dakota, but the meet was recently canceled. At last year's meet, which was previously known as New Balance Nationals Outdoor, Visser finished 10 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase.

In addition to being the two-time defending state cross country champion and winning four gold medals at this year's state indoor meet, Visser also won the 3200 at the state outdoor meet in 2019.

