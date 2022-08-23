State champs return as prep cross country season begins this weekend

Based on the number of returning all-state runners, the 2022 prep cross country season promises to be an exciting one. There are 37 runners across all four classifications who finished in the top 10 last year.

All runners will be working toward the state championships Oct. 22 in Ethete, which hosted the state meet for the first time last season.

Class 4A boys

Sheridan senior Austin Akers is the top returning finisher after taking third last year to earn all-state honors for the third year in a row.

Defending team champ Cheyenne Central returns two all-state runners in junior Bridger Brokaw (seventh) and senior Will Barrington (10th).

Natrona County also has two top-10 runners in seniors Jackson Dutcher (sixth) and Tristan Enders (ninth).

Class 4A girls

Cheyenne Central cruised to the team title and looks to be the favorite to win it all again behind senior Sydney Morrell (fourth), junior Emma Hofmeister (eighth) and sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner (10th).

Laramie junior Addison Forry, who was third last year, is the top returning finisher.

Sheridan will be paced by junior Addie Pendergast, who sat out last year after transferring from Tongue River. She won the 2A state title as a freshman for the Eagles.

Class 3A boys

Mountain View's Owen Burnett not only won individual gold but helped the Buffalos hold off Star Valley to win their first team title. Burnett is one of eight returning top-10 finishers.

Star Valley welcomes back sophomore Habtama Wetzel and junior Drake Plowman, Cody returns senior David Juergens and junior Ben Stewart, Riverton has junior Kaden Chatfiled, Worland has senior Jack Bishop and Lander has junior Diego Lobatos.

Class 3A girls

Cody senior Ava Stafford is back to defend her crown and try to lead the Fillies to a fourth consecutive team title.

Also returning are Lander sophomore Ameya Eddy, Rawlins senior Ryann Smith, Wheatland junior Lily Nichols, Worland sophomore Zena Tapia and Lyman sophomore Karly Sabey.

Class 2A boys

Leading the way again is three-time state champion Grant Bartlett of Saratoga, who held off twin brother Grady for the third year in a row to win last season. The brothers helped the Panthers win the team title in 2019, but they finished second the past two years.

In 2020 Saratoga tied Tongue River with 28 points, but the Eagles' fifth-place runner finished two spots ahead of the Panthers' fifth-place runner. Last year it was Rocky Mountain that edged out Saratoga thanks to a better fifth-place finisher.

The Grizzlies return three top-10 finishers in seniors Brian McNiven and Grant Winters and freshman Howard McNiven, who placed ninth as an eight-grader last year.

Tongue River senior Al Spotted and Saratoga senior Calvin Condict also earned all-state honors.

Class 2A girls

After placing second the past two years, Moorcroft junior Mallory Jones is looking to take a step up the podium and grab gold.

She'll face stiff competition from a quartet of runners from defending state champion Saratoga in junior Marilee Williams, senior Madison Teichman and sophomores Milan Scott and Rhiwan Williams; along with Rocky Mountain junior Jessie Michaels, Hulett junior Abby Palus and Lovell senior Anessa Luna.