State cross country schedule
Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships

Friday

Class 4A

at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Evanston, Jackson, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Gillette, Laramie

Class 3A

at Valley View Golf Course in Afton

WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Rawlins, Mountain View, Torrington, Douglas, Buffalo, Worland, Powell, Green River, Newcastle, Riverton, Wheatland, Lyman, Lander, Cody

Class 2A

at Douglas Community Golf Course

WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Saratoga, Tongue River, Lovell, Wind River, Sundance, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wright, Big Horn, Moorcroft

