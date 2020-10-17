State cross country schedule

Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships
Friday
Class 4A
at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Evanston, Jackson, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Gillette, Laramie
Class 3A
at Valley View Golf Course in Afton
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Rawlins, Mountain View, Torrington, Douglas, Buffalo, Worland, Powell, Green River, Newcastle, Riverton, Wheatland, Lyman, Lander, Cody
Class 2A
at Douglas Community Golf Course
WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Saratoga, Tongue River, Lovell, Wind River, Sundance, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wright, Big Horn, Moorcroft
