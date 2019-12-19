Thorvaldson, Visser ranked in DyeStat's Top 100 Distance Runners of 2019

Two Wyoming high school distance runners ended the 2019 cross country seasons nationally ranked on DyeStat’s Boys and Girls Top 100, released by the distance-running publication on Thursday.
Rawlins junior phenom Sydney Thorvaldson finished No. 6 in DyeStat’s rankings while Star Valley’s Peter Visser finished his junior cross country season ranked No. 84.
Thorvaldson, who stayed between No. 6 and No. 10 throughout the season, ended her campaign with a third-place finish at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon. She finished among the final pack in a dramatic finish, crossing the line just a second behind national champion Katelyn Tuohy (of New York). Tuohy tied with Zofia Dudek (of Michigan) at the top of the standings.
Throughout her junior season Thorvaldson remained undefeated within Wyoming state lines, shattered the course record at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton, Colorado, and won the Nike Cross Northwest Regional in Boise, Idaho, by 15 seconds. DyeStat stated that Thorvaldson’s 16:50.6 at NXR was the first sub-17 minute 5K ran by a high school girl in Idaho’s history. She also won her third straight state championship and set a new course record at Star Valley View Golf Course in Afton by running that wet and cold 5K in 17:32.69.
Visser finished his season with a 21st-place finish at Foot Locker West Regional in California. He finished eighth at NXR, the first supplement race to his high school season where he successfully repeated as state champion and broke the course record. Visser completed the course in 16:01.26 to set a new mark on the familiar Afton hills.
Among Visser’s other accomplishments this season was a second-place finish at the annual Bob Firman Invitational in Eagle, Idaho. Visser finished that race in 15 minutes, 12.7 seconds.
Another notable runner that finished in DyeStat’s final season rankings was Idaho Falls senior Mattie Geddes. Geddes won the Idaho state championship, finished fifth at NXR and earned a 22nd-place finish at NXN. She moved to Idaho Falls after a freshman year in Jackson, when she finished fourth (18:27.64) at the state cross country race.
