Wyoming fall prep sports season gets the go-ahead, with some major changes

“We had a response from 45 schools and at that time there were more than 4,000 kids that had been screened with no sicknesses reported,” Laird said. “That showed the health department that we were taking this serious and we were putting the proper protocols in place.

“We realize this is just step one, but it’s a big step. Safety remains our No. 1 focus in all of this.”

Tuesday’s decision gave fall sports the green light to begin practices next month. Whether or not the seasons continue remains to be seen, but the WHSAA believes it has the proper protocols in place to make that a reality.

“This is not about the coaches or the fans or the family or any of us,” Laird said. “It’s about the kids. And we’re going to do everything we can to at least make sure the kids get to play. We know we might have to monitor and adjust as we go through the season, but we think we now have plans where we can do that.”

Not surprisingly, those plans are a lot different than what they have been in the past. The need to avoid large groups of people in one site along with the knowledge they have to recognize social-distance rules means each sport has its own set of protocols to adhere to.