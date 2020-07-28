Wyoming fall prep sports season gets the go-ahead, with some major changes

For the first time in months, Wyoming high school student-athletes finally have something to look forward to after the Wyoming High School Activities Association released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing the fall sports season will begin as scheduled.
According to the release, “working in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Education, the WHSAA’s Smart Start Fall Sports Guidelines were established and approved to return students safely to the six fall sports offered.”
No sanctioned high school sports have taken place in the state since early March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament was the first to be canceled, with the spring soccer and track and field season following suit in April.
Since then, WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird and the WHSAA Board of Directors have been working tirelessly with state health officials to figure out how to avoid a similar fate befalling the six fall sports — cross country, football, golf, girls swimming, volleyball and tennis. Tuesday, the fall sports season became a reality.
“We put all those protocols in place and told the coaches they had to put together a plan and work with their local health officials,” Laird said. “And our schools did a great job.”
Laird said surveys were sent to each of the state’s high schools asking how many student-athletes had been screened, which involved coaches taking kids’ temperatures and having kids fill out forms regarding their general health. The response was impressive.
“We had a response from 45 schools and at that time there were more than 4,000 kids that had been screened with no sicknesses reported,” Laird said. “That showed the health department that we were taking this serious and we were putting the proper protocols in place.
“We realize this is just step one, but it’s a big step. Safety remains our No. 1 focus in all of this.”
Tuesday’s decision gave fall sports the green light to begin practices next month. Whether or not the seasons continue remains to be seen, but the WHSAA believes it has the proper protocols in place to make that a reality.
“This is not about the coaches or the fans or the family or any of us,” Laird said. “It’s about the kids. And we’re going to do everything we can to at least make sure the kids get to play. We know we might have to monitor and adjust as we go through the season, but we think we now have plans where we can do that.”
Not surprisingly, those plans are a lot different than what they have been in the past. The need to avoid large groups of people in one site along with the knowledge they have to recognize social-distance rules means each sport has its own set of protocols to adhere to.
“We’ve gone through and made a recommendation for each sport as to what the regular season is going to look like,” Laird said. “We’ve tried to reduce numbers as much as we could because most of the cases have been because of large gatherings. We knew we had to make some major adjustments and they weren’t going to be perfect and coaches weren’t going to like every one of them.
“We’re going to do everything that we can during the season to make sure we have a postseason,” he added. “All of our schools will be working with their county health departments.
“As I’ve ended every conversation with anybody regarding all of this, ‘As of today …’ With this being so fluid we realize that it could change at any time. We’ll just adjust as we have to.”
Here’s a breakdown of some protocols for each of the fall sports and what to look for at each sport’s culminating event:
Cross country
- No more than four teams allowed at a meet.
- Create starts and finishes that eliminate the number of people congregating.
- Conference meets are up to the individual conferences.
- State at three separate sites: Class 3A will be in Star Valley, with the 4A and 2A sites to be determined.
Girls swimming
- Only allow three teams per meet, not exceeding 80 participants.
- At state meet there must be ample time to clear the facility for cleaning purposes.
Football
- For the first time since 2009, all five state championships will not be held over a two-day period at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.
- State championships will revert back to the way they were in 2008 when the top seed hosted the championship game.
“Hopefully this is just a one-year plan,” Laird said.
Volleyball
- Regular-season matches will be duals only.
- Teams may have more than one dual in a day, but teams must remain separated until the match.
- Regional formats have not been finalized, but the current format being discussed is a quadrant format with the higher seed hosting.
- The state championships will be a four-day affair running Nov. 4-7 at the Casper Events Center. All Class 1A matches will be held Nov. 4, followed by 2A on Nov. 5, 3A on Nov. 6 and 4A on Nov. 7.
Golf
- No more than four teams at a meet.
- No more than 80 players on an 18-hole course and no more than 40 players on a 9-hole course.
- Shotgun starts.
- No practice range or putting greens.
Tennis
- Duals only.
- Regionals will be held at Green River (South) and Cody (North) for seeding, with other matches possibly being held in Rock Springs (South) and Powell (North).
- On the final day of the state meet, three outdoor sites will be used instead of having the matches indoors.
