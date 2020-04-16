Anna Gibson returns to Jackson on 'vision quest' to reconnect with running

"Now I know how connected those two pieces are. I sort of lacked that at Brown and it's totally different at Washington. Maurica and Andy are so aware of what's going on as a person and your mental state."

Gibson regained her form throughout practice and three meets before the MPSF Championships, where she ran a 4-minute, 44.16-second mile and finished eighth. That was a second off her best mile time in high school. Her parents flew to Seattle to watch. She was in tears even before her Washington coaches' hugs or her Brown friends' supportive texts. Following a two-year absence Gibson was back.

Primed for the NCAA Indoor Championships, she never got there. COVID-19 crept its way to Seattle and spread widely. The city declared emergencies. The rest of the country followed and the coronavirus pandemic forced the spring season into closure and putting an abrupt end to Gibson's re-arrival. Admittedly, she grew a little nervous being in one of the country's most contagious cities. She opted to return to Jackson with a flurry of emotions.

"At first I was just really mad and upset, as I think everyone was," Gibson said. "I've kind of stepped back to feel fortunate to get the indoor season in. If I wasn't able to race I don't know how that would have affected my career."

***