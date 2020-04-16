Anna Gibson returns to Jackson on 'vision quest' to reconnect with running

Reduced to a shell of her true self, Anna Gibson returned to Jackson in December. She was physically ailing and mentally exhausted. She sullenly gazed out windows to the familiar outdoors majesty with little registering. Her walking boot mindlessly bobbed in transit. This wasn't her.
Gibson graduated from Jackson in 2017 as one of the greatest distance runners the state's ever seen. She still holds Class 4A records in cross country and for the mile in track. She excitedly left to run both track and cross country at Brown University, only for her Ivy League arrival to turn sour almost immediately. Three semesters on the prestigious Providence, Rhode Island, campus left her reeling. So she returned home -- staring at an unknown future for the first time.
"I decided in December that I was going to take some time off from school," Gibson recently told the Star-Tribune. "I was honestly really unhappy and tired mentally so I thought the best thing to do was to come back to Jackson and figure out what my best move was."
Following a conversation with her academic adviser at Brown, Gibson referred to her winter return as a "vision quest." They agreed that it would be good for the Broncs graduate to re-evaluate her priorities. What really mattered to her? It used to be running. Then came betrayal.
Gibson started felling discomfort, then pain, in her foot just two weeks into her freshman season at Brown. She didn't pay much attention to it and even an MRI didn't reveal anything serious. Following different diagnoses, doctors found Gibson had torn the peroneus longus in her foot. She spent her first six months away from home confined to crutches.
"I'd never experienced an injury like that before," she said.
Matt Chorney worked closely with Gibson throughout her high school career and, in the process, witnessed the progression of an all-time Wyomingite. They'd communicate the purpose of each workout and its intended goal. The day before each race, sometimes even the morning of, Gibson would break down her strategy for each mile or specific aspect of the course. He'd witnessed her conquer shin splints and lower-leg injuries before.
That's why he never doubted Gibson or her recovery. Even upon her return to Jackson, sunken out of her optimistic self, he kept his faith.
"She's one of the most resilient runners I've ever met," Chorney said. "She's gone through so many lows that I think a lot of runners would have just been done. That's what makes her a great runner in the long run. She shows a level of commitment rarely seen."
***
In hopes of rediscovering herself, Gibson returned to the familiar. The former national champion skier started coaching 8-to-10-year olds at Jackson Ski Club. Even in her stiff walking boot she could still work in the resorts. Being back on skis helped as it rekindled her love for the mountains and nature. Then came the conversations with new friends during her vision quest. Some living out of their vans, not making enough to afford housing in the richest county per capita in America.
"I had friends tell me, 'I wish I could be doing what you're doing,'" Gibson remembered, "and the answer is you can. I had to refocus that into my aspirations. If I want to run then I've got to just do it."
She couldn't stop running, but she determined she couldn't return to Brown. So she reached out to old friends.
Andy and Maurica Powell were coaches at Oregon during Gibson's recruiting adventure. They tried to court her into being a Duck. When Gibson made the last-minute decision to attend Brown, they stayed in touch. At Gibson's final Nike Cross Nationals they connected once again. The Powells told her to reach out if things didn't work out on the East Coast. At the time Gibson felt a little hurt. Like they didn't believe in her to do well. She's since realized what they meant.
Gibson scrolled through her phone, searching for Maurica's name. In the two years since that NXN conversation the Powells had moved to Seattle, leading the University of Washington cross country and track and field teams. Gibson wasn't optimistic. She hadn't ran in two years. But the Powells knew what kind of athlete and character they'd recruited before. They offered her a spot. Gibson left for Seattle and immediately started running. She found herself again.
"The whole thing taught me just how integral running is to my life," she said. "My physical health is so tied to my mental health. When I was running at Brown I was super unhappy. When I came back to Jackson my mental health came back while I was physically healing.
"Now I know how connected those two pieces are. I sort of lacked that at Brown and it's totally different at Washington. Maurica and Andy are so aware of what's going on as a person and your mental state."
Gibson regained her form throughout practice and three meets before the MPSF Championships, where she ran a 4-minute, 44.16-second mile and finished eighth. That was a second off her best mile time in high school. Her parents flew to Seattle to watch. She was in tears even before her Washington coaches' hugs or her Brown friends' supportive texts. Following a two-year absence Gibson was back.
Primed for the NCAA Indoor Championships, she never got there. COVID-19 crept its way to Seattle and spread widely. The city declared emergencies. The rest of the country followed and the coronavirus pandemic forced the spring season into closure and putting an abrupt end to Gibson's re-arrival. Admittedly, she grew a little nervous being in one of the country's most contagious cities. She opted to return to Jackson with a flurry of emotions.
"At first I was just really mad and upset, as I think everyone was," Gibson said. "I've kind of stepped back to feel fortunate to get the indoor season in. If I wasn't able to race I don't know how that would have affected my career."
***
The past two years tested Gibson. Chorney credited her independence, along with her resilience, to see it through. Getting onto the national stage from Wyoming takes a certain character. He said it takes a Wyomingite with a chip on their shoulder to make an impact. And even though Gibson finished top-10 at national meets, the "WY" attached to her name brought an extra burden.
Chorney saw Gibson different from the field. Standing on the line before a cross country meet, he'd see other girls focused on each other. He thought Gibson pictured herself in a vacuum. They were apples and she was an orange.
"She wasn't concerned with the times of the other girls because it didn't matter," Chorney said. "There's an internal toughness in that. You just know who you are and in the middle of a 5k, highly competitive race those are things that are points of confidence."
Back in Jackson, surrounded by friends and familiar views, she's continued to train. She's juggled her online courses in between self-started workouts -- in a massively different headspace than the last time she escaped back to Teton County.
This former valedictorian's kept an eye on Wyoming's distance runners since leaving. She excitedly watched Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson finish third at Nike Cross Nationals back in Deceber, coming within a second of a national championship. Gibson said she texted Thorvaldson afterwards.
"I hope you know you're the one everyone's taking about and you're setting the example for girls in Wyoming," Gibson remembered of her message. "Your name is the one people will remember."
Gibson hopes the two have helped inspire younger runners in Wyoming. She directed aspiring runners to never doubt themselves or sell themselves short just because they're overlooked.
There was once a time where she was overlooked because she was from Wyoming. At a time of crisis she returned home to emotionally recharge. She's returned again feeling as good as ever; home sweet home.
