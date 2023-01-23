Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell honored as state's Gatorade cross country runner of the year

Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell was named the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

The senior won the Class 4A state championship on Oct. 22, 2022 at Ethete with a time of 18 minutes, 29.79 seconds to lead the Indians to their second consecutive team title.

During this past cross country season, Morrell also won gold at the Leroy Sprague Invite in Cheyenne with a time of 18:07.1; the Arvada West Durden Invitational in Arvada, Colorado (19:05.6); the Horizon Invitational in Thornton, Colorado (18:22.7) and the Thornton Invitational (17:51.8).

In addition to her distance-running success, Morrell has volunteered locally for the Health Promotions office at the F.E. Warren U.S. Air Force base and has donated her time cleaning houses for retirees in her neighborhood along with preparing and cleaning local Airbnb rentals, according to a release. She also has been actively involved in tutoring for high school, junior high and elementary school students, in addition to being a mentor at local youth soccer camps and clinics.

Morrell is also the defending state champ in the 3,200-meter run (outdoor) and the 800 (indoor).

She recently committed to run distance at Iowa State University. The Cyclones women’s team finished third at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships this past October.