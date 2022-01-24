 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING GATORADE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR

Jackson's Kate Brigham named Wyoming Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Brigham at state XC

Jackson's Kate Brigham, far right, leads the pack at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Cross Country Championship on Oct. 23, 2021 in Ethete.

 Courtesy, Kirk Miller

Jackson senior Kate Brigham was recognized as the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Monday.

Brigham won the Wyoming State High School Class 4A championship on Oct. 23, 2021 with a course-record time of 18 minutes, 38.15 seconds at Ethete to lead the Broncs to a second-place finish.

Brigham also had some impressive finishes against national competition. She finished fifth at the Nike Hole in the Wall Invitational on Oct. 9, 2021 in Arlington, Washington. Competing in the Girls Elite division, Brigham finished fifth with a personal-best time of 17:28.3.

And at the NXR Northwest Regional on Nov. 12, 2021 in Boise, Idaho, she finished eighth with a time of 18:42.60.

According to the Gatorade release, "Brigham was the founding member of the Walk or Dance Club, which provides a welcoming environment to new students at Jackson Hole High School. She has also volunteered locally as part of community beautification projects and at area ski races."

Brigham has signed to run at the University of Colorado.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

