GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK

Natrona County's Delilah Baedke signs to run at University of Wyoming

  • Updated
4a State XC (copy)

Natrona County's Delilah Baedke pulls away to win the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Girls Cross Country Championship on Oct. 23, 2020 at Paradise Valley Golf Course in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Delilah Baedke will continue her long-distance running career at the University of Wyoming. The Natrona County senior made it official Wednesday when she signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track for the Cowgirls.

Baedke won the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Cross Country Championship at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper with a time of 18 minutes, 38.45 seconds. She also finished fifth as a freshman, ninth this past year and 12th as a sophomore. Baedke helped lead the Fillies to team titles in 2018-19.

On the track, Baedke currently is one of the state’s top 1600-meter runners in the indoor season and also competes on the Fillies’ 4x800 relay team.

During the outdoor season last year Baedke finished third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600. She also finished in the top seven of both events during her freshman season of 2019.

UW is competing at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships this weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

