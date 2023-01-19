Natrona County's Ella Spear, Abby Roberson, Kayden Pharr, Riley Dye sign their LOIs

Four Natrona County seniors -- Ella Spear, Abby Robberson, Kayden Pharr and Riley Dye -- will continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level after signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at the NC Commons.

Spear will run track at Division I Utah Tech, Robberson will compete in cross country and track at Black Hills State and Pharr and Dye will play football at Dakota Wesleyan.

Spear's eye-opening moment came in the preliminaries of the 400-meter dash at last year's Class 4A state track track and field championships.

The Natrona County junior entered the meet with the fourth-fastest time (59.55 seconds), but ran a 58.72 in the prelims to edge Laramie sophomore Addison Forry, who crossed the finish line in 58.73.

"I wasn't expected to win the 400," Spear said, "but it hit me after the prelims that I could do it. I thought, 'I won prelims. I can win finals.'"

The finals turned into another duel between Spear and Forry, the defending state champ. The two jockeyed for position throughout the race until Spear finally created some separation down the back stretch.

"I knew in the last 50 meters I had her," Spear admitted.

She finished with a time of 58.33 seconds; Forry was second in 58.75. The victory not only gave Spear the state championship but the Best of the Best award for having the fastest girls' 400 time at the meet, regardless of classification.

Utah Tech, which used to be known as Dixie State, made the move to DI status in 2019 and began competing in the Western Athletic Conference in the 2021-22 season.

Spear expects to compete in the sprints at Utah Tech, with her primary focus on the 400. She also placed fifth in the 200 and sixth in the 100 at last year's state meet for the Fillies.

Robberson credits NC cross country coach Becky Sondag for helping her achieve her dream of competing at the next level.

"She pushed me over the summer to be better," Robberson said. "Races are hard, but pain is only temporary."

Robberson finished 27th at the 4A state cross country meet and 15th in the 3200 at state track.

As for Dye and Pharr, the two weren't really a package deal, although both took credit for being the first to commit to Dakota Wesleyan and then convincing the other to follow suit.

Pharr's signing comes less than 11 months after he and two other NC students suffered serious burns in a flash fire.

"When I was in the hospital (in Denver) I didn't know what my future was going to be like," he said. "The rehab was stressful, but after I got out I started coming to the football field and slowly started running again."

Pharr's successful rehab had him back on the field for the Mustangs' season opener on Aug. 26 at Laramie. The tight end finished the season with 11 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns, including one in Natrona County's quarterfinal victory over Thunder Basin.

Dye finished fifth on the team with 41.5 tackles -- including 5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks -- from his defensive end position despite missing the final three games with an injury.

Both Pharr and Dye earned all-state honors this past season.