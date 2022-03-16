Natrona County's Erin Weibel, Hailie Wilhelm will play in college

Natrona County seniors Hailie Wilhelm and Erin Weibel will continue their athletic careers at the next level. Weibel signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at the high school.

Wilhelm will play soccer at Casper College as a walk-on while Weibel will compete in volleyball and track & field at Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Wilhelm was an all-conference defender for the Fillies last season. She also earned all-state honors in cross country each of the past three seasons, finishing third as a sophomore, eighth as a junior and sixth this year. Wilhelm will join a T-Birds' team that finished 13-5-1 last season, winning the Region IX championship before losing to Seminole State College in the NJCAA Championships.

Weibel was an all-state selection in volleyball for the Fillies and finished third in the pole vault at the state indoor track & field meet two weeks ago. She also placed seventh in pole vault at last year's state outdoor meet.

