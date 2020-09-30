Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson commits to run at University of Arkansas

The most-decorated high school runner in Wyoming history is going to be a Razorback. Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson verbally committed Tuesday to the University of Arkansas.
"When I went to Arkansas I just fell in love with it," Thorvaldson said in a phone interview Wednesday. "It felt like home, but it’s different enough that it’s new and exciting. And it just seemed like the perfect fit for me.
"When we were there we were already buying Arkansas gear and I thought, ‘This is exactly where I’m supposed to be.’"
Thorvaldson and her family made the trip to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this past weekend after taking an unofficial visit to Stanford the previous weekend. Last month, Thorvaldson told wyopreps.com those two schools, along with Northern Arizona and Oregon, comprised her final four.
Thorvaldson is currently ranked the No. 1 girls cross country runner in the nation after she ran the 5k in 16 minutes, 19 seconds at the Heritage Distance Classic on Sept. 12, in Littleton, Colorado. In setting a course and personal record, Thorvaldson became just the eighth girls runner to run a 5k under 16:30.
Thorvaldson has been setting records ever since she first started running for the Outlaws. A three-time Class 3A cross country state champion, she set the all-class state mark as a sophomore with a time of 17:34.68 at the VA Hospital Grounds course in Sheridan. The mark lasted just one year as Thorvaldson won last year's meet at the Valley View Golf Course in Afton with a time of 17:32.69.
She has also excelled on the track.
Thorvaldson won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs at the state meet as both a freshman and sophomore. She set the Class 3A record in the 3200 as a freshman, completing the eight laps around the oval at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper in 10:47.13. As a sophomore she set the 3A standard in the 1600 with a time of 5:00.52. Thorvaldson also ran the anchor leg on the Outlaws' record-setting 1600 sprint medley team at the 2019 state meet.
With all Thovaldson has done on the track and on various long-distance courses around the country -- she also finished third at the Nike Cross National back in December in Portland, Oregon -- it's not surprising she has garnered so much attention.
And while it was exciting for her to talk with so many of the nation's top coaches during her recruitment, Thorvaldson is glad she now can just focus on her senior season.
"It was a lot of fun to meet all the coaches and the athletes," she said, "but it was also a lot to take in. So just to know where I’m going is a huge relief. It was definitely a tough decision because I had so many great schools to choose from."
Thorvaldson's accomplishments also have extended to the indoor track season the past two years. Running for Laramie in 2019 because Rawlins didn't have an indoor team at the time, she helped lead the Plainsmen to the team title by winning the three distance races (800, 1600 and 3200) and anchoring the team's 4x800 relay team.
Thorvaldson was even faster this past season wearing the red and white of Rawlins. She set state records in the 800 (2:15.35), the 1600 (4:56.34) and the 3200 (10:12.75).
Thorvaldson hasn't just excelled in Wyoming, however. She broke her own meet record twice in the 3200 at the prestigious Simplot Games in mid-February in Pocatello, Idaho. Thorvaldson set the standard with a time of 10:11.43 in qualifying and broke that mark with a 10:06.58 in the finals to win her second Simplot title.
The Rawlins senior also is a five-time winner of the state's Gatorade Athlete of the Year -- three times in cross country and twice in track and field.
Obviously, the numbers are impressive. Fifteen individual state gold medals, two state relay championships, three Class 3A state records, five all-class state marks. And now, one college scholarship.
"I was hoping one of the schools would click with me right when I took my visit so I didn’t have to make a chart and compare all these schools," she admitted. "And Arkansas just seemed like the right choice."
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!