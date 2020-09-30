Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson commits to run at University of Arkansas

She has also excelled on the track.

Thorvaldson won the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs at the state meet as both a freshman and sophomore. She set the Class 3A record in the 3200 as a freshman, completing the eight laps around the oval at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper in 10:47.13. As a sophomore she set the 3A standard in the 1600 with a time of 5:00.52. Thorvaldson also ran the anchor leg on the Outlaws' record-setting 1600 sprint medley team at the 2019 state meet.

With all Thovaldson has done on the track and on various long-distance courses around the country -- she also finished third at the Nike Cross National back in December in Portland, Oregon -- it's not surprising she has garnered so much attention.

And while it was exciting for her to talk with so many of the nation's top coaches during her recruitment, Thorvaldson is glad she now can just focus on her senior season.

"It was a lot of fun to meet all the coaches and the athletes," she said, "but it was also a lot to take in. So just to know where I’m going is a huge relief. It was definitely a tough decision because I had so many great schools to choose from."