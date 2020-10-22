Sydney Thorvaldson looks back on her first high school cross country meet and laughs. Then a freshman at Rawlins, Thorvaldson stepped to the starting line at the 2017 Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain and felt like she was in the wrong race.

“I was actually concerned because I thought I should be running in the JV race,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Turns out Thorvaldson was exactly where she needed to be. She finished nearly 2 minutes ahead of her closest varsity competitor to win her inaugural high school race and hasn’t stopped winning since. The Rawlins senior enters Friday’s Wyoming State High School Class 3A Cross County Championship having never lost a distance race in Wyoming. She’ll go for her fourth consecutive state title at the Valley View Golf Course in Afton, a course where she set the state record last year.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Thorvaldson admitted. “It’s weird knowing that this will be my last time running for the Rawlins High School cross country team. It’s definitely sad, but at the same time it’s exciting.”

While Thorvaldson has only been competing in varsity meets for three-plus years for the Outlaws, she was already well established in her hometown. She started running with her mom, Wendy, around town when she was in grade school and later competed in local races. That’s when Rawlins cross country coach Nancy Steinberg first noticed the slight girl with the long blonde hair.

“In third or fourth grade she was running the Pen to Pen with her dad,” Steinberg recalled. “They came up behind me and I remember her dad saying, ‘Syd, if I’m holding you back you go ahead.’ And she just took off.”

A couple years later, Steinberg got her first good look at Thorvaldson when she joined the middle school cross country team.

“When she got to sixth grade I just freaked out,” Steinberg said. “She was the tiniest thing in the world and you would never think she would beat these big eighth-graders with their long legs, but she did.

“It still amazes me that she has won every race she has run in the state. Who does that?”

Thorvaldson’s success isn’t confined to the state’s borders, however.

On Sept. 12 she won the Heritage Distance Classic in Littleton, Colorado, with a time of 16 minutes, 19.00 seconds, which still stands as the fastest 5K for a high school girl in the nation this year. She also won the race last year as well as winning the Nike Cross Northwest Regionals last November in Boise, Idaho. Her time of 16:50.6 was the fastest ever for a high school girl in Idaho.

“She just continues to amaze me,” Steinberg said.

Not surprisingly, Thorvaldson’s talent garnered attention on the national level. She was courted by every major Division I program in the country before announcing last month she had committed to the University of Arkansas.

“I’m excited to move on,” Thorvaldson said, “but it will be tough leaving this team and the whole running community of Wyoming because they’ve been so great to me. I just want to take it all in.”

Like every other student-athlete in the state, Thorvaldson didn’t know if she would even get a chance to compete this year. The coronavirus pandemic had already forced the cancellation of all sports in the spring, which meant Thorvaldson wasn’t able to defend her back-to-back state titles in the 800-, 1600- or 3200-meter runs.

While Thorvaldson would have rather been competing, the forced time off actually proved to be beneficial.

“It worked out for me in the sense that during the time it would have been track season I was dealing with some muscular imbalances,” she admitted. “So to have a break from all the track meets I would have been competing in was a relief because I got to work with my physical therapist. We worked on strengthening everything and getting to the base of what was going on. In a way it was kind of a blessing.”

A blessing for Thorvaldson, but a curse for her competitors.

“It was hard setting goals going into the season just because I felt like my times were already pretty fast, she said, “so I wasn’t sure if I would be able to improve off of them. Once I had been to a few of these meets and I was running faster than I was last year it was just really surprising to me because I never expected to improve by that much.

“So far this season I’ve been running 20 to 30 seconds faster than last year,” she added, “which is super crazy and unexpected.”

Steinberg, however, has come to expect the unexpected from Thorvaldson.

Steinberg recalled a time two years when, a week before Nike Cross Nationals, Thorvaldson came down with strep throat. Rather than training after school she went home to bed “because she was so weak.” Thorvaldson’s fever was gone by the time they arrived in Portland, but she was nowhere near 100 percent.

“Her whole confidence went down the tubes in that one week because she couldn’t run,” Steinberg stated. “She was still All-American (she finished 13th) but she was heartbroken because she wasn’t in the top 10.”

Thovaldson vowed to come back stronger the following year and she delivered, finishing third, just 1.1 seconds behind three-time NXN winner Katelyn Tuohy, who is currently a freshman at North Carolina State.

“Nothing she does surprises me anymore,” Steinberg said.

Temperatures in Afton on Friday are expected to be in the mid-40s. While not ideal for watching a cross country meet, it’s one final chance for the Wyoming running community to show support for someone who continues to elevate the sport throughout the state.

“I don’t think I have ever seen a kid who works as hard as Sydney does and has such a driven mentality,” Steinberg said. “When she’s running, in my opinion, she’s so effortless and such an amazing runner. And when she’s not running she’s an amazing young lady.

“I just feel so lucky and so blessed to be around her.”

Thorvaldson has similar feelings about her fellow competitors as well as the entire Wyoming running community.

“It’s awesome how close running brings everyone,” she said. “Other athletes and coaches and even parents will come up and talk to me after a race and that’s so special. That’s probably something that I’m not going to get everywhere I go so I’m definitely thankful to have it here.

“It’s been a great four years running for Wyoming. I don’t think I would have quite the same enjoyment for the sport if it wasn’t for the support I get from everyone in the state.”

And to think it began with a race on Casper Mountain three years ago.

“That first meet honestly feels like it was a year ago,” Thorvaldson laughed. “It’s crazy to think I’ve come that far … from thinking I should be running JV to where I am now.”

