Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson sets course record in Colorado race

Rawlins distance runner Sydney Thorvaldson continued her assault on the record books over the weekend.

The senior won the Heritage Distance Classic in Littleton, Colorado, on Saturday with a time of 16 minutes, 19 seconds to set a new course record in the 5,000-meter race. Thorvaldson finished 47 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Thorvaldson's time in the 5k is the fastest for a high school girl in the nation this year.

A five-time Wyoming Gatorade Athlete of the Year (three in cross country, two in track), Thorvaldson set the standard at the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton last year with a time of 16:440.0. She also set the records in the 3,200 at the prestigious Simplot Games (10:06.58) this past spring and at the Nike Cross Regional (16:50.6) in Boise, Idaho, last November.

Thorvaldson, who has yet to lose a race on Wyoming soil, is the state record holder on two courses -- running a 17:34.68 at the Sheridan Veterans Administration Hospital grounds in 2018 and a 17:32.69 at the Valley View Golf Course last year in Afton. This year's Class 3A meet is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Afton.

