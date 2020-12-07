 Skip to main content
Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson wins national cross country meet in Texas
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Beartrap XC meet

Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson pulls ahead of the pack at the beginning of the Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invitational last year on Casper Mountain.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson added to her impressive resume Friday by winning a national race in Texas.

Thorvaldson raced to a first-place finish at the High School Cross Country National Invite in Lubbock, Texas, with a time of 16 minutes, 23.85 seconds. She entered the meet as the No. 3 ranked girls high school cross country runner in the nation, according to Mile Split, and easily defeated the No. 2 runner -- Brynn Brown from Guyer, Texas -- who finished in 16:50.14. Tennessee's Jenna Hutchins, the nation's No. 1 runner who has run an all-time best 15:58.42, didn't compete in Lubbock.

The victory was the second in two months for Thorvaldson, who won the XC Town USA Meet of Champions at Terre Haute, Indiana, in November.

Thorvaldson ran under 16:30 for the second time this season and has been under 17 minutes in six races.

