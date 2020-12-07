Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson wins national cross country meet in Texas

Thorvaldson raced to a first-place finish at the High School Cross Country National Invite in Lubbock, Texas, with a time of 16 minutes, 23.85 seconds. She entered the meet as the No. 3 ranked girls high school cross country runner in the nation, according to Mile Split, and easily defeated the No. 2 runner -- Brynn Brown from Guyer, Texas -- who finished in 16:50.14. Tennessee's Jenna Hutchins, the nation's No. 1 runner who has run an all-time best 15:58.42, didn't compete in Lubbock.