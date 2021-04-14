Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson wins national Gatorade cross country honors

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After winning state, Thorvaldson continued to impress on the national stage. She shattered the course record to win the XC Town USA Meet of Champions on Nov. 15 at Terre Haute, Indiana, with a time of 16:38.3. Her time topped the previous course record by 11 seconds. Three weeks later, Thorvaldson raced to a first-place finish at the High School Cross Country National Invite in Lubbock, Texas, with a time of 16:23.85.

On Jan. 22 at the VA Showcase in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she ran the second-fastest indoor 2-mile ever for a high school girl with a time of 9:47.95. Thorvaldson followed that up with a 9:55.09 — the No. 5 mark all-time — which included a 4:47 opening mile, to win the Adidas Indoor National on Feb. 27 in Virginia Beach.

"It all started freshman year when I was given the opportunity to race at the national level," Thorvaldson said. "I think every time I’ve done that it’s made me better and I’ve learned through experience how to be a better runner. I think it’s helped me develop as a runner and as a person.

"A lot of times in Wyoming I do race by myself and it’s just me and the clock. But these races really push me and I hope we push each other to run our best times. It’s been a great opportunity for me."