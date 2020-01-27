Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson wins Wyoming Gatorade cross country honors

Rawlins junior Sydney Thorvaldson on Monday was named the Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the 2019-20 season. This is Thorvaldson's third consecutive Gatorade cross country honor and her fourth overall.

Thorvaldson, who has never lost a distance race inside state lines, once again ran away from the competition during this past cross country season.

The Outlaws standout won the season-opening Beartrap Invitational on Casper Mountain for the third year in a row with a time of 18 minutes, 9.5 seconds. One week later, on Sept. 7, Thorvaldson won the Liberty Bell Invitational in Littleton, Colorado, with a record-breaking time of 16:40.6.

She won her third consecutive Class 3A state title at the Wyoming State High School Cross Country Championships on Oct. 26 at the Afton Valley View Golf Course. Her time of 17:32.7 was a new course and state record.

Thorvaldson's success wasn't confined to state lines, however, as she won gold at the Nike Cross Regional in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 16. Her time of 16:50.6 is believed to be the first time a female runner broke the 17-minute barrier in Idaho.

Then, on Dec. 7 at the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon, Thorvaldson earned All-America honors by placing third with a time of 17:19.37. She finished just behind three-time winner Katelyn Tuohy of New York and Taylor Ewert of Ohio.

