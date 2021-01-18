 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rawlins' Thorvaldson wins two races at prestigious Virginia Showcase
View Comments
GIRLS RUNNING

Rawlins' Thorvaldson wins two races at prestigious Virginia Showcase

{{featured_button_text}}
Indoor Track and Field

A hint of a smile appears on the face of Rawlins' Sydney Thorvaldson as she runs the final stretch of the 1600-meter at last year's Mustangs/Fillies Indoor Invitational in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson added some more hardware to her ever-growing haul over the weekend. Competing against some of the top runners in the country, Thorvaldson won both of her races at the prestigious Virginia Showcase in Virginia Beach.

Thorvaldson won the 1-Mile Invitational at the indoor meet with a time of 4 minutes, 43.9 seconds, which is the fastest time for a girls prep runner this season. Thorvaldson entered the meet with a personal-best time of 4:53.12 in the indoor mile.

She was even more impressive in the 2-Mile Invitational, winning with a time of 9:47.95 to hold off Brynn Brown of Denton, Texas, who clocked in at 9:51.00. Thorvaldson trailed Brown through the first three laps before overtaking her at the mile mark and holding on for the victory. Thorvaldson's time was the second-fastest in Virginia Showcase history.

The two wins continued a dominating senior season for Thorvaldson. She won her fourth consecutive Class 3A state cross country championship in Afton on Oct. 23, setting a state record with a time of 16:59.6.

On Nov. 15 she shattered the course record to win the XC Town USA Meet of Champions at Terre Haute, Indiana, with a time of 16:38.3 to best the course record by 11 seconds.

Then, on Dec. 4, Thorvaldson raced to a first-place finish at the High School Cross Country National Invite in Lubbock, Texas, with a time of 16:23.85.

The University of Arkansas signee hasn't lost a race in two years and is undefeated in the state of Wyoming in her high school career.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News