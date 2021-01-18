Rawlins' Thorvaldson wins two races at prestigious Virginia Showcase

Rawlins senior Sydney Thorvaldson added some more hardware to her ever-growing haul over the weekend. Competing against some of the top runners in the country, Thorvaldson won both of her races at the prestigious Virginia Showcase in Virginia Beach.

Thorvaldson won the 1-Mile Invitational at the indoor meet with a time of 4 minutes, 43.9 seconds, which is the fastest time for a girls prep runner this season. Thorvaldson entered the meet with a personal-best time of 4:53.12 in the indoor mile.

She was even more impressive in the 2-Mile Invitational, winning with a time of 9:47.95 to hold off Brynn Brown of Denton, Texas, who clocked in at 9:51.00. Thorvaldson trailed Brown through the first three laps before overtaking her at the mile mark and holding on for the victory. Thorvaldson's time was the second-fastest in Virginia Showcase history.

The two wins continued a dominating senior season for Thorvaldson. She won her fourth consecutive Class 3A state cross country championship in Afton on Oct. 23, setting a state record with a time of 16:59.6.

On Nov. 15 she shattered the course record to win the XC Town USA Meet of Champions at Terre Haute, Indiana, with a time of 16:38.3 to best the course record by 11 seconds.