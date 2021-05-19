For a southern Wyoming runner who has made a national name for herself covering miles at a blistering pace, Sydney Thorvaldson’s final high school semester has been achingly slow.

This entire spring gave her the opportunity to conquer circumstances beyond her control in years prior – hampering injuries during her sophomore year and last season shut down by the pandemic. This was her final track season and she wanted to put an exclamation point on a career unlike any other in Wyoming high school sports. Four state cross country championships. Eight indoor track state championships. Three indoor track state records. Three outdoor track class records. National champion.

Unfortunately, that opportunity was torn away from her before the season even started.

Thorvaldson didn’t feel inflammation or discomfort in her foot during the initial laps of the 3,200-meter race at the Adidas Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in late February. She certainly felt it during her warm-up, the same gnawing pain in her step for a week. However, this was for a national championship, and she was used to running through pain.

Fully in the lead at the halfway point, the adrenaline wore off.

“I didn’t really feel it until the first mile, I’d say,” she recalled. “And then I felt it set in. It just hurt pretty bad.”

Her parents noticed a change at that same moment.

“I don’t think she favored it or if it was her running style but we could just tell something was off,” Wendy Thorvaldson said. “The last 800 meters were so hard to watch. Because I knew she was really struggling.”

Sydney gutted out a historic sub-10-minute finish to win the national championship. She awed spectators but couldn’t enjoy it. Uncharacteristically, she dropped to the ground past the finish line. The pain kept her from standing up.

“So right then and there I turned to Chris and said, ‘She’s done,’” Wendy said. “At that point we knew it was serious.”

That was it for Sydney’s weekend at the indoor national championships. She was scheduled to run in the mile the following day, an event she was heavily favored to do well in. She instead watched it on her phone in an airport with a pair of crutches.

Doctors cleared Sydney to compete the following weekend at the Wyoming State Indoor Track and Field Championships, if she could tolerate the pain. Tolerate was the best she could do. She ran her leg of Rawlins’ championship-winning 1600-meter sprint medley relay team, but the pain was too great to endure anymore. She withdrew from her three remaining races.

“I ran that first race with my relay team, so thankfully they got to run that too,” Sydney said. “Ran all right, wasn’t my best and it was definitely bothering me.

“Went to get it checked out a second time and it was kind of worse than anticipated.”

X-rays revealed a navicular stress fracture in her foot. Sydney had run two miles in 9 minutes, 55.093 seconds – the fifth-fastest all-time indoor two-mile – to win a national championship on a broken foot.

Her recovery took months. She trained in the pool and on the elliptical, any way she could while waiting for May 12 – the first time she was medically cleared to run. But, because it came days before regionals, she didn’t have the required amount of practices to compete. She had no times to qualify for the state meet. So her senior outdoor track season was over before it started.

That brought her high school career to an end. A blur of a career spanning miles ran across America, gone just as fast.

***

Nationally, she’s left an impression larger than possibly any other Wyomingite at her age. She was surprised with the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award last month, becoming the first person from Wyoming to receive the national award in any sport.

She started her big-stage legacy by finishing in the top 10 as a freshman at Nike Cross Nationals despite limited running in the week leading up to it as she recovered from strep throat. No other freshman finished higher.

Of course, there was also Nike Cross Nationals her sophomore year. That race cemented her position among the country’s best runners. Battling through the sopping course, Sydney stayed within sight of leader Katelyn Touhy, who graduated as the all-time winningest high school runner in history. Then, in the final uphill, about right where her dad and coach were watching, she pulled almost even with Touhy and forced the multi-time national champion to turn around.

Nancy Steinberg, Sydney’s running coach since sixth grade, sprinted toward the finish and lost sight of Sydney through the crowd. Among the screaming she heard, “I think that Thorvaldson girl’s going to win.”

Sydney ultimately finished third, a second behind Touhy. Steinberg said at an awards ceremony, second-place Taylor Ewert’s parents told Wendy and Chris that if Sydney hadn’t found the drive to challenge Touhy, no one else would have. Muddy-legged and battling the elements, Sydney attacked.

“I think races like that are game changers because you realize how serious this sport can be and how far it can take you, whereas starting out I was competitive but I wasn’t really nationally ranked early on,” Sydney said. “I just think it was so much more than I initially imagined. It was really astonishing.”

Coming from Wyoming, she was largely overlooked by the national running community until she was impossible to ignore. Growing up running in altitude and in myriad Wyoming elements toughened her against the sub-par conditions.

Cheyenne Central graduate Claudia Miller, who now runs at Cal Poly, brought up Wyoming’s running community and how some of the state’s best would form competitive bonds. Hampered by an injury of her own, she’s watched her own teammates talk about Sydney or current BYU standout Aubrey Frentheway. Miller trained and ran with both of them. If they could make national headlines, why couldn’t she?

“It’s super fun to see people who know about Aubrey and Sydney,” Miller said. “It gives me confidence to do something that well when I come back as well.”

***

Sydney’s motivational ripple effect followed her to Indiana, where she won the XC Meet of Champions in the fall and set a new course record against considerable winds. Star Valley coach Ty Draney, who has a history of coaching exceptional endurance athletes, called that performance as dominant as he’s ever seen.

“All the forces collided in the big wind, people were conservative and she came charging out into the big wind,” Draney said. “Probably just another day in Rawlins for her.”

In Wyoming, there’s never been a runner like her. She’s never lost a race longer than 800 meters inside Wyoming’s borders since sixth grade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sydney challenged Jackson great Anna Gibson’s cross country state record as a freshman, finishing seconds off the mark on a windy Saturday in Sheridan. She broke the record the following year. Gibson watched Sydney build her reputation. Following that muddy Nike Cross National race, Gibson texted Sydney and said the torch had been passed. From that point, Sydney was the one distance runner in Wyoming all the others looked up to.

Steinberg remembered eighth grade Sydney watching Gibson being interviewed following a season-opening cross country meet on Casper Mountain. She remembered Sydney being awed by the current University of Washington runner.

“I remember thinking in the back of my mind, that could be you, Sydney,” Steinberg said.

The next year, it was.

***

When Sydney crossed the finish line of that season-opening race having dazzled those in attendance, she waited at the finish to cheer the rest of the runners. Hugs and introductions followed.

Encouragement has stuck with Sydney as she’s started thinking about her Wyoming legacy. She hopes she’s elevated attention for the runners across the state who all battle the same conditions – wind, snow, altitude – as her.

“It’s definitely very different here,” she said. “And schools aren’t as big and don’t have as much money so you really have to work for it. And I hope that I’ve represented that in the best way.”

Some, like her high school coach, would absolutely agree.

“I know in Rawlins for sure she’s the best athlete to come through here that we’ve ever had,” Steinberg said. “This is me, of course, I am biased. We’ve had a lot of amazing athletes like Anna, so many amazing athletes in Wyoming. I just think she’s the top athlete we’ve ever seen.

“I just think she’s once in a lifetime.”

And sometimes she’s been unbelievable. She ran a middle school race so far ahead of the field the person on the finish line told her to run another lap. She didn’t believe Sydney was done. Sydney alerted Steinberg, who had to get race officials involved.

Sydney’s also partially responsible for Rawlins getting an indoor track team. The school gauged support for years but never got enough participation to warrant starting a program. Then came Sydney, who tallied four state championships while running for Laramie her sophomore year. Rawlins started an indoor team the next year.

Sydney recruited some classmates to join the team. Some wanted to follow her successes and soak in her work ethic. Others were swayed by Sydney’s pitch.

“I think I really emphasized having fun and that’s not something a lot of people think about when going out for a tough workout or run or anything like that,” she said. “Also, just making it more of a team sport even though it’s individualized, and recognizing improvement. Going in every day and having a positive attitude has been a huge thing for me and my team, and it’s really cool knowing a lot of people see that.”

She’s tried to maintain that positivity throughout the pitfalls. And she’s admitted that’s been tough at times. She navigated the recruiting process mostly through Zoom and started getting pressure from college coaches as her senior season started. Other runners announcing their college decisions didn’t help. When Sydney ultimately committed to Arkansas, the whole family felt a weight lifted off their shoulders.

Wendy said that was a nervous time. Of course, the mom in her also gets nervous before all of Sydney’s races. Not always about the outcome. Sydney approaches a race with a goal in mind and Wendy’s nerves are born out of her daughter not meeting those goals. Doesn’t matter if the race is in Virginia Beach or Saratoga.

“That’s just part of the territory,” Wendy said.

It happens with every race, and there have been many. Maybe that’s where Sydney got her nerves. Sydney started running with Wendy when she was old enough to leave the stroller. Throughout the past decade there’s a chance you could see the pair running around Rawlins together. There were times Wendy hoped her daughter would take up basketball, but when Sydney would come home from a frustrating practice, she’d retreat to the serenity of the treadmill.

When the Laramie indoor track team was snowed in and conditions throughout Wyoming limited teams from making it to Pocatello, Idaho, for the 2019 Simplot Games, Wendy and Sydney got in the car and found the one open route to Pocatello but not soon enough for the qualifying mile. Race officials understood and allowed Sydney to run a qualifying mile alone. She broke the stadium record only to do it again the next day in the finals.

***

Sydney plans to study pre-medicine sciences at Arkansas, especially biology. She wants a career in the medical field. Wendy, a nurse, swears she didn’t purposely influence that decision. She didn’t have to. Sydney has always been excited to shadow her mom at the hospital and, years ago, ordered a suturing kit off Amazon. She thought it was so cool.

“There’s a little bit of pride on my part,” Wendy said. “I think she’d be great for that field. She’s very good at the sciences. She’s a hard worker and she does good in school.”

Wendy said above all of Sydney’s accomplishments, she hopes her daughter is remembered for being a good teammate and person. The amount of well wishes and support Wyoming has given Sydney leads Wendy to believe that’s how her daughter will be remembered. The duo couldn’t thank Wyoming enough for the support.

Sydney’s high school career has come to an end without a curtain call. No final medal ceremony, no more record-breaking performances. The years have taught her to listen to her body and not expedite her recovery. Her coach at Arkansas compared an injured runner to a tiger in a cage, ready to be let free. Claudia Miller stressed the importance of patience in recovery, as she empathized with Sydney’s position on the sidelines.

And it would be easy to jump back in at full speed. Draney said Sydney’s aggression stood out to him immediately. A runner with that sort of intensity forced to sit out is, as Steinberg said, “like murder for Sydney.”

An open-aired Wednesday night finally gave Sydney a minor reward for her patience. She was medically cleared to run again. Doctors told her she could run without limitations, basically. But Sydney opted to follow her college coach’s advice and ease her way back. Her coach gave her a basic workout – jog a 50, walk a 50 and repeat.

Before starting, Steinberg reminded Sydney of the summer going into seventh grade. While near Vail, Colorado, for a conference Chris had, the Thorvaldsons were hit by another vehicle on I-70. The car was totaled and the family escaped without significant injuries. Sydney required stitches on the bottom of her foot and was forced to sit out for six weeks. She was able to get through that, winning her first race back, so she could get through this.

Sydney started her workout, concentrating on her stride. She made her laps around the track like she has so many times before, albeit a little slower than usual. Steinberg watched on as Sydney stuck to the plan – jog and walk.

Sydney was “broken” about not competing this spring. She coped with the loss of her spring track season by focusing on her future. There are more starting guns ahead. She left a walking boot and crutches behind and now faced the open air of freedom. At last, she could again attack the oval with an intensity coaches across the state revered.

Another jog and walk.

“You know she was just raring to go,” Steinberg said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0