Four Natrona County student-athletes sign to keep playing at next level

Natrona County senior football players Kayden Pharr and Riley Dye, distance runner Abby Robberson and sprinter Ella Spear all signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

Pharr and Dye, who both signed with Dakota Wesleyan University, earned all-state honors this past season as they helped lead the Mustangs (8-3) to the Class 4A semifinals. Pharr caught 11 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns while Dye finished fifth on the team with 41.5 tackles -- including 5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks -- from his defensive end position despite missing the final three games with an injury.

Spear placed fifth in the 200-meter dash, sixth in the 100 and ran a leg on the Fillies' fourth-place 4x400 relay team at last year's Class 4A state track meet. She will run track at Utah Tech.

Robberson signed to run cross country at Black Hills State University. She finished 17th at the state meet in October.