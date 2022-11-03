 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2002 prep football: Class 2A semifinals breakdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Lovell's Amos Monterde

Lovell’s Amos Monterde runs for yardage against Lyman during last year's Wyoming State High School Class 2A Championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Michael Smith, courtesy

3W Cokeville (7-2) at 1W Lovell (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

LAST WEEK: The visiting Panthers shut out Tongue River 17-0; the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 47-14 win over Newcastle.

THIS SEASON: Lyman defeated Cokeville 27-7 in Week 2.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the postseason.

2W Lyman (8-2) at 1E Big Horn (8-1), noon

LAST WEEK: The two-time defending state champ Eagles survived a scare from Burns, winning 23-20; the Rams rallied for a 28-26 win over Mountain View.

THIS SEASON: This will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The teams are facing off in the postseason for the third year in a row, with Lyman winning the previous two games in the quarterfinals. ... Lyman holds a 3-1 advantage all-time.

