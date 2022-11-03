2002 prep football: Class 2A semifinals breakdown

3W Cokeville (7-2) at 1W Lovell (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

LAST WEEK: The visiting Panthers shut out Tongue River 17-0; the Bulldogs remained unbeaten with a 47-14 win over Newcastle.

THIS SEASON: Lyman defeated Cokeville 27-7 in Week 2.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the first meeting between the two teams in the postseason.

2W Lyman (8-2) at 1E Big Horn (8-1), noon

LAST WEEK: The two-time defending state champ Eagles survived a scare from Burns, winning 23-20; the Rams rallied for a 28-26 win over Mountain View.

THIS SEASON: This will be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: The teams are facing off in the postseason for the third year in a row, with Lyman winning the previous two games in the quarterfinals. ... Lyman holds a 3-1 advantage all-time.