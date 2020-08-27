 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Class 4A football preview caps
View Comments
agate

2020 Class 4A football preview caps

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Springs football

The Rock Springs offensive line warms up before the Tigers' game against Kelly Walsh last season at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Cheyenne Central Indians

LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Rock Springs 20-16 in quarterfinals; lost to Sheridan 62-35 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Mike Apodaca (3rd year, 10-11)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 14/2005

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Carter Lobatos (5-11, 180, sr); WR/DB Andrew Johnson (6-1, 175, sr); TE/WR Brady Storebo (6-5, 235, sr); TE/WR Brock Storebo (6-5, 235, sr); OL/DL James Koenig (5-11, 245); OL/DL TJ Wilson (5-11, 240, sr); OL/DL Joey Kostelecky (6-0, 190, sr); OL/DL Mark Martinez (6-0, 200, sr); OL/DL Aiden Miller (6-2, 190, sr); RB/DL Nathan Lundberg (5-8, 170, sr); QB/WR Nathaniel Talich (6-1, 170, jr); RB/LB Eli Castillo (5-11, 180, jr); WR/DB Jarrod Dilly (6-1, 170, sr); K Teagan Tippetts (6-1, 170, sr).

OUTLOOK: Central has to replace two-year starting QB Dawson Macleary, but the rest of the offense, along with some key defenders, returns. After last year's playoff win -- their first since 2009 -- the Tribe are ready to take the next step.

Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Natrona County 35-14 in quarterfinals; lost to Thunder Basin 27-21 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Chad Goff (15th year, 92-60)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2013

KEY RETURNERS: QB Graedyn Buell (sr); WR/DB Jackson Hesford (sr); OL/DL Dakota Heckman (sr); OL/DL Nathan Lamm (sr); OL/LB Trey Bower (sr); OL Josiah Aragon (sr); WR/CB Jake Rayl (sr); OL/DL Bradley Whitright (sr); DL Julian Vigil (sr); LB Adrian Hernandez (sr); LB Jaret Taylor (sr); LB Shaye Ellis (sr).

OUTLOOK: With five returning all-state players, including senior QB Graedyn Buell, the T-Birds figure to be playing deep into the playoffs.

Cheyenne South Bison

LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Dan Gallas (5th year, 7-30)

STATE TITLES/LAST: none

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The rebuild continues for the Bison, who return just one starter on defense and three on offense.

Gillette Camels

LAST YEAR: 2-8; lost to Thunder Basin 24-20 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Andrew Rose (2nd year, 2-8)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2008

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Kaden Race (sr); RB/LB Will Miller (jr); WR/LB Hunter Kramer (jr); WR/DB Brady Tompkins (jr); OL/DL Kyler Hanson (sr); OL/DL Taylor Foss (jr); TE/DE Zander Beeson (sr); WR/DB Remar Pitter (jr).

OUTLOOK: Last year's team snapped a 21-game losing streak and almost upset top-ranked crosstown rival Thunder Basin in the playoffs. The Camels now know they can compete with the rest of 4A and won't be an easy out.

Kelly Walsh Trojans

LAST YEAR: 2-8; lost to Sheridan 62-14 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Aaron Makelky (2nd year, 2-8)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1981

KEY RETURNERS: RB Cameron Burkett (jr); QB Trenton Walker (sr); OL/LB Samuel Henderson (sr); OL/LB Dominic Gray (sr); WR Caleb Cockrum (sr); RB/DB Collin Boroz (sr); RB/LB Siope Palepale (sr); DB Esaias Spillane (sr); RB/DB Nathan Costalez (jr).

OUTLOOK: The Trojans are undersized, but they have solid players at the skill positions. This might not be the year they take a big step forward, but the foundation is being set for future teams.

Laramie Plainsmen

LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Clint Reed (4th year, 8-21)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 16/1994

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Isaac Sell (5-10, 185, sr); RB/LB Colter Nunn (5-9, 185, sr); WR/DB Garrett Dodd (6-3, 175, sr); QB/DB Jake Vigen (6-2, 190, jr); WR/DB/K David Tangeman (5-11, 165, sr); RB/LB Graham Jacques (5-11, 180, jr); OL/DL Julian Cortez (6-1, 240, sr).

OUTLOOK: For the first time in years, the Plainsmen have depth and size up front. If they can improve defensively they'll be in contention for a playoff spot.

Natrona County Mustangs

LAST YEAR: 6-4; lost to Cheyenne East 35-14 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Steve Harshman (30th year, 207-86)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 18/2018

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Harrison Taubert (6-2, 176, sr); OL/DL D'Anthony Smith (6-5, 243, sr); OL/DL Philip Bergman (6-7, 319, sr); WR/DB Myllian Allison (5-10, 156, sr); OL/DE Jace George (6-5, 230, sr); RB/LB Dominick Bradach (5-10, 200); WR/DB Nolan Valdez (6-2, 173, sr); WR/DB Koby Kelly (6-0, 157, sr); WR/TE/LB.DE Ben Hoppens (6-5, 200); OL/LB Colter Helm (6-1, 227, sr); WR/DB Braxton Bundy (6-1, 210, sr); WR/DB Avery Cox (5-11, 174, sr); OL/LB Brady Dutcher (6-3, 230, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Mustangs' strength is up front, where they have both experience and size, and at QB in two-year starter Harrison Taubert. Some positions are a work in progress, but expect NC to figure it out as the season progresses.

Rock Springs Tigers

LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Cheyenne Central 20-16 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Mark Lenhardt (2nd year, 4-6)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 7/2002

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Collin Madsen (6-0, 180, sr); OL/DL Kyan Debernardi (6-1, 240, sr); TE/DE Isaac Schoenfeld (6-5, 215, jr); FB/LB Blaine Richards (5-11, 220); TE/LB Cadon Shaklee (6-2, 215, jr); WR/DB Andrew Skorcz (5-10, 155, sr); OL/DL AJ Kelly (6-5, 300, sr); RB/DB Mason Issacson (5-10, 160, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Tigers showed tremendous improvement in Mark Lenhardt's first year and look to continue their upward swing behind a strong running attack.

Sheridan Broncs

LAST YEAR: 11-1; defeated Kelly Walsh 62-14 in quarterfinals; defeated Cheyenne Central 62-35 in semifinals; defeated Thunder Basin 35-26 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Jeff Mowry (3rd year, 20-4)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 27/2019

KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Quinton Magnus (6-1, 200, sr); WR/DB Kyle Meineke (6-1, 180, sr); RB/LB Izak Aksamit (6-2, 180, sr); QB/DB Zach Koltiska (6-2, 185); OL/DL Justin Vela (6-3, 270, sr); OL/DL Matthew Taylor (6-3, 220, sr); RB/LB Xander Coon (6-1, 180, sr); TE/DL Ian Taylor (6-2, 200, sr); OL/DL Kahlil Rios (6-2, 202, sr); OL/DL Gaige Veilhauer (6-5, 285, sr); OL/DL Ryan Steiner (6-0, 265, sr); WR/DL Caiden Martin (5-10, 165, sr).

OUTLOOK: The defending state champs once again have to replace some key players, but the Broncs always seem to find a way to do just that. Don't be surprised to see Sheridan playing for the title for the sixth year in a row.

Thunder Basin Bolts

LAST YEAR: 11-1; defeated Gillette 24-20 in quarterfinals; defeated Cheyenne East 27-21 in semifinals; lost to Sheridan 35-26 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Trent Pikula (4th year, 25-8)

STATE TITLES/LAST: none

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Jaxon Pikula (5-9, 200, sr); OL/DL Nate Jones (6-0, 305, sr); RB/LB Hunter Lunberg (6-0, 210, sr); RB/LB Hayden Lunberg (6-1, 205, sr); WR/DB Dylan Catlin (5-7, 150, sr); RB/DB Isaiah Halliburton (5-10, 155, jr); K/P Garner Gauthier (6-0, 150, sr); RB/DL Gavin Carroll (6-2, 240, sr); TE/DL Dyse Shepherd (6-5, 225, sr); WR/DB Andre Felton (6-2, 170, sr).

OUTLOOK: In Year 4 of the program, the Bolts made it all the way to the state championship game. They lost a lot of firepower off last year's team, but the foundation is now in place for continued success.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News