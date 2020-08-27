2020 Class 4A football preview caps

Cheyenne Central Indians
LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Rock Springs 20-16 in quarterfinals; lost to Sheridan 62-35 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Mike Apodaca (3rd year, 10-11)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 14/2005
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Carter Lobatos (5-11, 180, sr); WR/DB Andrew Johnson (6-1, 175, sr); TE/WR Brady Storebo (6-5, 235, sr); TE/WR Brock Storebo (6-5, 235, sr); OL/DL James Koenig (5-11, 245); OL/DL TJ Wilson (5-11, 240, sr); OL/DL Joey Kostelecky (6-0, 190, sr); OL/DL Mark Martinez (6-0, 200, sr); OL/DL Aiden Miller (6-2, 190, sr); RB/DL Nathan Lundberg (5-8, 170, sr); QB/WR Nathaniel Talich (6-1, 170, jr); RB/LB Eli Castillo (5-11, 180, jr); WR/DB Jarrod Dilly (6-1, 170, sr); K Teagan Tippetts (6-1, 170, sr).
OUTLOOK: Central has to replace two-year starting QB Dawson Macleary, but the rest of the offense, along with some key defenders, returns. After last year's playoff win -- their first since 2009 -- the Tribe are ready to take the next step.
Cheyenne East Thunderbirds
LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Natrona County 35-14 in quarterfinals; lost to Thunder Basin 27-21 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Chad Goff (15th year, 92-60)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2013
KEY RETURNERS: QB Graedyn Buell (sr); WR/DB Jackson Hesford (sr); OL/DL Dakota Heckman (sr); OL/DL Nathan Lamm (sr); OL/LB Trey Bower (sr); OL Josiah Aragon (sr); WR/CB Jake Rayl (sr); OL/DL Bradley Whitright (sr); DL Julian Vigil (sr); LB Adrian Hernandez (sr); LB Jaret Taylor (sr); LB Shaye Ellis (sr).
OUTLOOK: With five returning all-state players, including senior QB Graedyn Buell, the T-Birds figure to be playing deep into the playoffs.
Cheyenne South Bison
LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Dan Gallas (5th year, 7-30)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The rebuild continues for the Bison, who return just one starter on defense and three on offense.
Gillette Camels
LAST YEAR: 2-8; lost to Thunder Basin 24-20 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Andrew Rose (2nd year, 2-8)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2008
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Kaden Race (sr); RB/LB Will Miller (jr); WR/LB Hunter Kramer (jr); WR/DB Brady Tompkins (jr); OL/DL Kyler Hanson (sr); OL/DL Taylor Foss (jr); TE/DE Zander Beeson (sr); WR/DB Remar Pitter (jr).
OUTLOOK: Last year's team snapped a 21-game losing streak and almost upset top-ranked crosstown rival Thunder Basin in the playoffs. The Camels now know they can compete with the rest of 4A and won't be an easy out.
Kelly Walsh Trojans
LAST YEAR: 2-8; lost to Sheridan 62-14 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Aaron Makelky (2nd year, 2-8)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1981
KEY RETURNERS: RB Cameron Burkett (jr); QB Trenton Walker (sr); OL/LB Samuel Henderson (sr); OL/LB Dominic Gray (sr); WR Caleb Cockrum (sr); RB/DB Collin Boroz (sr); RB/LB Siope Palepale (sr); DB Esaias Spillane (sr); RB/DB Nathan Costalez (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Trojans are undersized, but they have solid players at the skill positions. This might not be the year they take a big step forward, but the foundation is being set for future teams.
Laramie Plainsmen
LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.
HEAD COACH: Clint Reed (4th year, 8-21)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 16/1994
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Isaac Sell (5-10, 185, sr); RB/LB Colter Nunn (5-9, 185, sr); WR/DB Garrett Dodd (6-3, 175, sr); QB/DB Jake Vigen (6-2, 190, jr); WR/DB/K David Tangeman (5-11, 165, sr); RB/LB Graham Jacques (5-11, 180, jr); OL/DL Julian Cortez (6-1, 240, sr).
OUTLOOK: For the first time in years, the Plainsmen have depth and size up front. If they can improve defensively they'll be in contention for a playoff spot.
Natrona County Mustangs
LAST YEAR: 6-4; lost to Cheyenne East 35-14 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Steve Harshman (30th year, 207-86)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 18/2018
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Harrison Taubert (6-2, 176, sr); OL/DL D'Anthony Smith (6-5, 243, sr); OL/DL Philip Bergman (6-7, 319, sr); WR/DB Myllian Allison (5-10, 156, sr); OL/DE Jace George (6-5, 230, sr); RB/LB Dominick Bradach (5-10, 200); WR/DB Nolan Valdez (6-2, 173, sr); WR/DB Koby Kelly (6-0, 157, sr); WR/TE/LB.DE Ben Hoppens (6-5, 200); OL/LB Colter Helm (6-1, 227, sr); WR/DB Braxton Bundy (6-1, 210, sr); WR/DB Avery Cox (5-11, 174, sr); OL/LB Brady Dutcher (6-3, 230, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Mustangs' strength is up front, where they have both experience and size, and at QB in two-year starter Harrison Taubert. Some positions are a work in progress, but expect NC to figure it out as the season progresses.
Rock Springs Tigers
LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Cheyenne Central 20-16 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Mark Lenhardt (2nd year, 4-6)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 7/2002
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Collin Madsen (6-0, 180, sr); OL/DL Kyan Debernardi (6-1, 240, sr); TE/DE Isaac Schoenfeld (6-5, 215, jr); FB/LB Blaine Richards (5-11, 220); TE/LB Cadon Shaklee (6-2, 215, jr); WR/DB Andrew Skorcz (5-10, 155, sr); OL/DL AJ Kelly (6-5, 300, sr); RB/DB Mason Issacson (5-10, 160, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Tigers showed tremendous improvement in Mark Lenhardt's first year and look to continue their upward swing behind a strong running attack.
Sheridan Broncs
LAST YEAR: 11-1; defeated Kelly Walsh 62-14 in quarterfinals; defeated Cheyenne Central 62-35 in semifinals; defeated Thunder Basin 35-26 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Jeff Mowry (3rd year, 20-4)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 27/2019
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Quinton Magnus (6-1, 200, sr); WR/DB Kyle Meineke (6-1, 180, sr); RB/LB Izak Aksamit (6-2, 180, sr); QB/DB Zach Koltiska (6-2, 185); OL/DL Justin Vela (6-3, 270, sr); OL/DL Matthew Taylor (6-3, 220, sr); RB/LB Xander Coon (6-1, 180, sr); TE/DL Ian Taylor (6-2, 200, sr); OL/DL Kahlil Rios (6-2, 202, sr); OL/DL Gaige Veilhauer (6-5, 285, sr); OL/DL Ryan Steiner (6-0, 265, sr); WR/DL Caiden Martin (5-10, 165, sr).
OUTLOOK: The defending state champs once again have to replace some key players, but the Broncs always seem to find a way to do just that. Don't be surprised to see Sheridan playing for the title for the sixth year in a row.
Thunder Basin Bolts
LAST YEAR: 11-1; defeated Gillette 24-20 in quarterfinals; defeated Cheyenne East 27-21 in semifinals; lost to Sheridan 35-26 in championship game.
HEAD COACH: Trent Pikula (4th year, 25-8)
STATE TITLES/LAST: none
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Jaxon Pikula (5-9, 200, sr); OL/DL Nate Jones (6-0, 305, sr); RB/LB Hunter Lunberg (6-0, 210, sr); RB/LB Hayden Lunberg (6-1, 205, sr); WR/DB Dylan Catlin (5-7, 150, sr); RB/DB Isaiah Halliburton (5-10, 155, jr); K/P Garner Gauthier (6-0, 150, sr); RB/DL Gavin Carroll (6-2, 240, sr); TE/DL Dyse Shepherd (6-5, 225, sr); WR/DB Andre Felton (6-2, 170, sr).
OUTLOOK: In Year 4 of the program, the Bolts made it all the way to the state championship game. They lost a lot of firepower off last year's team, but the foundation is now in place for continued success.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!