2020 Super 25: Second Team

Ethan Bird
senior, Cokeville
Trey Bower
senior, Cheyenne East
Brayden Bruce
senior, Upton-Sundance
Cam Burkett
junior, Kelly Walsh
Gavin Carroll
senior, Thunder Basin
Andrew Cummins
senior, Cheyenne Central
Jace George
senior, Natrona County
Gavin Goff
junior, Cheyenne East
Rhiley Grubbs
senior, Torrington
Harrison Hall
senior, Southeast
Hyrum Hatch
senior, Buffalo
Jake Hicks
junior, Wheatland
Rho Mecham
junior, Lyman
Kyle Meinecke
senior, Sheridan
Kody Micke
senior, Douglas
Brant Nelson
senior, Star Valley
Jake Rayl
senior, Cheyenne East
Brody Richardson
senior, Thunder Basin
Isaac Sell
senior, Laramie
Dyse Shepard
senior, Thunder Basin
Sadler Smith
junior, Jackson
Jack Sweeney
senior, Lander
Joseph Turner
senior, Lyman
Kaeden Wilcox
junior, Natrona County
Jon Williams
junior, Cody
