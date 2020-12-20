 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Super 25: Second Team
View Comments

2020 Super 25: Second Team

{{featured_button_text}}
Oil Bowl

Kelly Walsh's Cam Burkett tries to shake Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox during the Oil Bowl on Sept. 18 at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Ethan Bird

senior, Cokeville

Trey Bower

senior, Cheyenne East

Brayden Bruce

senior, Upton-Sundance

Cam Burkett

junior, Kelly Walsh

Gavin Carroll

senior, Thunder Basin

Andrew Cummins

senior, Cheyenne Central

Jace George

senior, Natrona County

Gavin Goff

junior, Cheyenne East

Rhiley Grubbs

senior, Torrington

Harrison Hall

senior, Southeast

Hyrum Hatch

senior, Buffalo

Jake Hicks

junior, Wheatland

Rho Mecham

junior, Lyman

Kyle Meinecke

senior, Sheridan

Kody Micke

senior, Douglas

Brant Nelson

senior, Star Valley

Jake Rayl

senior, Cheyenne East

Brody Richardson

senior, Thunder Basin

Isaac Sell

senior, Laramie

Dyse Shepard

senior, Thunder Basin

Sadler Smith

junior, Jackson

Jack Sweeney

senior, Lander

Joseph Turner

senior, Lyman

Kaeden Wilcox

junior, Natrona County

Jon Williams

junior, Cody

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News