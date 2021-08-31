2021 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps

East Conference
Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers
LAST YEAR: 3-5; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Brandon Gifford (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1990
KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Nolan Spears (5-8, 160, so); OL/DL Owen Schilreff (5-11, 200, jr); RB/LB Slade Hopkins (5-9, 160, jr); TE/LB Hadley Fleming (5-9, 170, jr); OL/DL Boyd Oliver (6-0, 280, jr); RB/LB Corey Ducheneaux (5-10, 180, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Doggers might be a year or two away from competing for a spot in the playoffs, but they'll get valuable experience this year.
Lusk Tigers
LAST YEAR: 8-3; defeated Greybull 54-0 in quarterfinals; defeated Rocky Mountain 52-35 in semifinals; lost to Southeast 47-28 in state championship game.
HEAD COACH: Ryan Nelson (7th year; 23-27)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2002
KEY RETURNERS: OL/LB Dylan Molzahn (6-3, 210, sr); TE/DE Mason Wells (6-2, 200, sr); OL/DL Riley Blackburn (6-0, 200, sr); RB/DB Aiden Applegarth (5-10, 150, sr); OL/LB Dayne Lamp (5-10, 185, jr); QB/DB Walker Kupke (6-1, 160, sr); OL/DL Miles Ashurst (5-10, 170, jr); RB/LB Cody Taylor (5-10, 155, sr).
OUTLOOK: After coming close last year, the Tigers are ready to make a return trip to Laramie for the first time in seven years.
Moorcroft Wolves
LAST YEAR: 3-5; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Travis Santistevan (4th year; 9-15)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1996
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Zane Linder (6-0, 150, sr); RB/LB Randy Peters (5-8, 145, sr); TE/DL Kyler Smith (6-0, 160, jr); TB/DB Trenton Sheehan (5-6, 140, so); TB/DB Tucker Cook (5-8, 140, jr); OL/LB Richie Allison (5-6, 150, jr); OL/DL Dane Connelly (5-9, 210, jr); WR/DB Chaz Dewey (6-0, 160, so).
OUTLOOK: Lacking size and experience, the Wolves hope their speed is enough to keep them competitive until the younger players find their footing.
Pine Bluffs Hornets
LAST YEAR: 5-4; lost to Shoshoni 48-6 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Will Gray (11th year; 43-45)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2017
KEY RETURNERS: WR/LB Reed Thompson (sr); TE/LB Ty Sweeter (sr); QB/DB Stu Lerwick (jr); OL/LB Diego Paniagua (jr); RB/LB Dalton Schaefer (jr); WR/DB Ryan Fornstrom (jr); WR/DB Alex Sloan (jr); TE/LB Brian Flores (sr); OL/DL David Merryfield (so); OL/DL Wyatt Carter (so).
OUTLOOK: The Hornets have the skill players to challenge for the top spot in the conference.
Saratoga Panthers
LAST YEAR: 3-5; lost to Rocky Mountain 44-40 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Logan Wright (4th year; 12-10)
STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Geoffery Johnson (5-11, 155, sr); OL/DL Alex Irby (6-0, 210, sr); TE/LB Heston Fisher (6-2, 180, jr); WR/DB Deke Herring (6-0, 170, jr); OL/LB Slayd Daley (5-10, 160, jr); OL/DL Kellan Reeder (6-0, 205, jr); RB/LB Tuker Carricato (5-4, 120, so); OL/DL Douglas Campbell (5-11, 175, so).
OUTLOOK: If the young O-line can come together, the Panthers could challenge for a playoff berth.
Southeast Cyclones
LAST YEAR: 11-0; defeated Riverside 63-6 in quarterfinals; defeated Shoshoni 44-18 in semifinals; defeated Lusk 47-28 in state championship game.
HEAD COACH: Mark Bullington (23rd year; 155-63)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 10/2020
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Cord Herring (6-1, 200, sr); RB/DB Ryan Clapper (5-10, 160, sr); OL/DL Kirk Kay (6-0, 175, sr); QB/DB Grant Logsdon (5-8, 130, sr); WR/DB Austin Short (5-8, 150, jr); TE/DB Dawson Mullock (5-10, 150, jr); OL/LB Wyatt Campbell (5-9, 190, jr); WR/LB Jakob Cramer (501, 160, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Cyclones have to replace some key personnel off last year's championship team, but a strong senior class should be up to the challenge.
Wright Panthers
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Larry Yeradi (27th year; 89-134)
STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DE Charlee Thomson (6-2, 195, sr); RB/LB Grant Mills (5-10, 160, sr); OL/DL Dawson Priewe (5-11, 230, sr); QB/DB Parker Worman (6-1, 170, jr); OL/LB Boe Preston (6-1, 180, jr); RB/DB Angel Hernandez (5-10, 135, so); QB/DB Pace Garrett (5-9, 145, so); TB/DB Tucker Edwards (5-10, 140, so); OL/DL Kouper Douglas (5-9, 170, so); OL/DL Richard Avalos (5-9, 195, so); RB/LB Luis Navarro (5-8, 140, sr); TE/LB LJ Morgan (6-0, 175, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Panthers have their sights set on getting back to the playoffs after missing out last year.
West Conference
Greybull Buffaloes
LAST YEAR: 2-7; lost to Lusk 54-0 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Jeremy Pouska (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1960
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Irving Castro (sr); WR/DB TJ Davis (sr); DL Chase Oster (jr); OL/DL Beto Diaz (jr); QB/DB Cale Wright (jr); OL/DL Bryan Galves (jr); WR/QB/DB Aiden Reece (jr); FB/LB Jake Schlattmann (jr); RB/DB Isaak Gayton (so); OL/DL Kevin Rosales (so); OL/DL Erik Rosales (so).
OUTLOOK: With just two seniors on the roster, the Buffaloes need some younger players to step into leadership roles.
Riverside Rebels
LAST YEAR: 2-7; lost to Southeast 63-6 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Jason Mitchell (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2007
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Brian Gesch (sr); WR/DB Garrett Ellis-Rudd (sr); QB Trenton Coronel (jr); Dylan Alexander (jr); Porter Duncan (jr); Ty Strohschein (so).
OUTLOOK: The Rebels have good numbers, but a lack of depth on the line could prove costly.
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies
LAST YEAR: 7-1; defeated Saratoga 44-40 in quarterfinals; lost to Lusk 52-35 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Richard Despain (6th year; 26-18-1)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1998
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The Grizzlies have to replace a lot off talent off last year's team, but they should be in the mix for another conference title.
St. Stephens Eagles
LAST YEAR: Did not play.
HEAD COACH: Dee Harrison (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1962
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The victories won't come on the scoreboard for the Eagles this season, but in how many younger players stick with the program.
Shoshoni Wranglers
LAST YEAR: 7-3; defeated Pine Bluffs 48-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Southeast 44-18 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Tony Truempler (9th year; 36-37)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1985
KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Pehton Truempler (sr); WR/DB Nathon Cousineau (sr).
OUTLOOK: Opening the season against Southeast and Rocky Mountain won't be easy, but it should help the Wranglers in the long run.
Wind River Cougars
LAST YEAR: 2-5; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Mykah Trujillo (7th year; 13-37)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1997
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The Cougars' three-year playoff run ended last year so they have some work to do to get back to the postseason.
Wyoming Indian Chiefs
LAST YEAR: Did not play.
HEAD COACH: Nate Reinhardt (2nd year; 0-5)
STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: Without playing last year because of the pandemic, the Chiefs won't have an easy go of it in their first foray into 9-man.