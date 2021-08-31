2021 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps

OUTLOOK: Opening the season against Southeast and Rocky Mountain won't be easy, but it should help the Wranglers in the long run.

Wind River Cougars

LAST YEAR: 2-5; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Mykah Trujillo (7th year; 13-37)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1997

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The Cougars' three-year playoff run ended last year so they have some work to do to get back to the postseason.

Wyoming Indian Chiefs

LAST YEAR: Did not play.

HEAD COACH: Nate Reinhardt (2nd year; 0-5)

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: Without playing last year because of the pandemic, the Chiefs won't have an easy go of it in their first foray into 9-man.

