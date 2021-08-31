 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps
0 Comments
agate
PREP FOOTBALL

2021 Class 1A/9-man football preview caps

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

East Conference

Lingle-Fort Laramie Doggers

LAST YEAR: 3-5; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Brandon Gifford (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1990

KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Nolan Spears (5-8, 160, so); OL/DL Owen Schilreff (5-11, 200, jr); RB/LB Slade Hopkins (5-9, 160, jr); TE/LB Hadley Fleming (5-9, 170, jr); OL/DL Boyd Oliver (6-0, 280, jr); RB/LB Corey Ducheneaux (5-10, 180, jr).

OUTLOOK: The Doggers might be a year or two away from competing for a spot in the playoffs, but they'll get valuable experience this year.

Lusk Tigers

LAST YEAR: 8-3; defeated Greybull 54-0 in quarterfinals; defeated Rocky Mountain 52-35 in semifinals; lost to Southeast 47-28 in state championship game.

HEAD COACH: Ryan Nelson (7th year; 23-27)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2002

KEY RETURNERS: OL/LB Dylan Molzahn (6-3, 210, sr); TE/DE Mason Wells (6-2, 200, sr); OL/DL Riley Blackburn (6-0, 200, sr); RB/DB Aiden Applegarth (5-10, 150, sr); OL/LB Dayne Lamp (5-10, 185, jr); QB/DB Walker Kupke (6-1, 160, sr); OL/DL Miles Ashurst (5-10, 170, jr); RB/LB Cody Taylor (5-10, 155, sr).

OUTLOOK: After coming close last year, the Tigers are ready to make a return trip to Laramie for the first time in seven years.

Moorcroft Wolves

LAST YEAR: 3-5; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Travis Santistevan (4th year; 9-15)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1996

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Zane Linder (6-0, 150, sr); RB/LB Randy Peters (5-8, 145, sr); TE/DL Kyler Smith (6-0, 160, jr); TB/DB Trenton Sheehan (5-6, 140, so); TB/DB Tucker Cook (5-8, 140, jr); OL/LB Richie Allison (5-6, 150, jr); OL/DL Dane Connelly (5-9, 210, jr); WR/DB Chaz Dewey (6-0, 160, so).

OUTLOOK: Lacking size and experience, the Wolves hope their speed is enough to keep them competitive until the younger players find their footing.

Pine Bluffs Hornets

LAST YEAR: 5-4; lost to Shoshoni 48-6 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Will Gray (11th year; 43-45)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2017

KEY RETURNERS: WR/LB Reed Thompson (sr); TE/LB Ty Sweeter (sr); QB/DB Stu Lerwick (jr); OL/LB Diego Paniagua (jr); RB/LB Dalton Schaefer (jr); WR/DB Ryan Fornstrom (jr); WR/DB Alex Sloan (jr); TE/LB Brian Flores (sr); OL/DL David Merryfield (so); OL/DL Wyatt Carter (so).

OUTLOOK: The Hornets have the skill players to challenge for the top spot in the conference.

Saratoga Panthers

LAST YEAR: 3-5; lost to Rocky Mountain 44-40 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Logan Wright (4th year; 12-10)

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Geoffery Johnson (5-11, 155, sr); OL/DL Alex Irby (6-0, 210, sr); TE/LB Heston Fisher (6-2, 180, jr); WR/DB Deke Herring (6-0, 170, jr); OL/LB Slayd Daley (5-10, 160, jr); OL/DL Kellan Reeder (6-0, 205, jr); RB/LB Tuker Carricato (5-4, 120, so); OL/DL Douglas Campbell (5-11, 175, so).

OUTLOOK: If the young O-line can come together, the Panthers could challenge for a playoff berth.

Southeast Cyclones

LAST YEAR: 11-0; defeated Riverside 63-6 in quarterfinals; defeated Shoshoni 44-18 in semifinals; defeated Lusk 47-28 in state championship game.

HEAD COACH: Mark Bullington (23rd year; 155-63)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 10/2020

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Cord Herring (6-1, 200, sr); RB/DB Ryan Clapper (5-10, 160, sr); OL/DL Kirk Kay (6-0, 175, sr); QB/DB Grant Logsdon (5-8, 130, sr); WR/DB Austin Short (5-8, 150, jr); TE/DB Dawson Mullock (5-10, 150, jr); OL/LB Wyatt Campbell (5-9, 190, jr); WR/LB Jakob Cramer (501, 160, sr).

OUTLOOK: The Cyclones have to replace some key personnel off last year's championship team, but a strong senior class should be up to the challenge.

Wright Panthers

LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Larry Yeradi (27th year; 89-134)

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DE Charlee Thomson (6-2, 195, sr); RB/LB Grant Mills (5-10, 160, sr); OL/DL Dawson Priewe (5-11, 230, sr); QB/DB Parker Worman (6-1, 170, jr); OL/LB Boe Preston (6-1, 180, jr); RB/DB Angel Hernandez (5-10, 135, so); QB/DB Pace Garrett (5-9, 145, so); TB/DB Tucker Edwards (5-10, 140, so); OL/DL Kouper Douglas (5-9, 170, so); OL/DL Richard Avalos (5-9, 195, so); RB/LB Luis Navarro (5-8, 140, sr); TE/LB LJ Morgan (6-0, 175, jr).

OUTLOOK: The Panthers have their sights set on getting back to the playoffs after missing out last year.

West Conference

Greybull Buffaloes

LAST YEAR: 2-7; lost to Lusk 54-0 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Jeremy Pouska (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1960

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Irving Castro (sr); WR/DB TJ Davis (sr); DL Chase Oster (jr); OL/DL Beto Diaz (jr); QB/DB Cale Wright (jr); OL/DL Bryan Galves (jr); WR/QB/DB Aiden Reece (jr); FB/LB Jake Schlattmann (jr); RB/DB Isaak Gayton (so); OL/DL Kevin Rosales (so); OL/DL Erik Rosales (so).

OUTLOOK: With just two seniors on the roster, the Buffaloes need some younger players to step into leadership roles.

Riverside Rebels

LAST YEAR: 2-7; lost to Southeast 63-6 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Jason Mitchell (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2007

KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Brian Gesch (sr); WR/DB Garrett Ellis-Rudd (sr); QB Trenton Coronel (jr); Dylan Alexander (jr); Porter Duncan (jr); Ty Strohschein (so).

OUTLOOK: The Rebels have good numbers, but a lack of depth on the line could prove costly.

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies

LAST YEAR: 7-1; defeated Saratoga 44-40 in quarterfinals; lost to Lusk 52-35 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Richard Despain (6th year; 26-18-1)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1998

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The Grizzlies have to replace a lot off talent off last year's team, but they should be in the mix for another conference title.

St. Stephens Eagles

LAST YEAR: Did not play.

HEAD COACH: Dee Harrison (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1962

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The victories won't come on the scoreboard for the Eagles this season, but in how many younger players stick with the program.

Shoshoni Wranglers

LAST YEAR: 7-3; defeated Pine Bluffs 48-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Southeast 44-18 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Tony Truempler (9th year; 36-37)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1985

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Pehton Truempler (sr); WR/DB Nathon Cousineau (sr).

OUTLOOK: Opening the season against Southeast and Rocky Mountain won't be easy, but it should help the Wranglers in the long run.

Wind River Cougars

LAST YEAR: 2-5; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Mykah Trujillo (7th year; 13-37)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1997

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The Cougars' three-year playoff run ended last year so they have some work to do to get back to the postseason.

Wyoming Indian Chiefs

LAST YEAR: Did not play.

HEAD COACH: Nate Reinhardt (2nd year; 0-5)

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: Without playing last year because of the pandemic, the Chiefs won't have an easy go of it in their first foray into 9-man.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News