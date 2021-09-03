2021 Class 2A football preview caps

East Conference
Big Horn Rams
LAST YEAR: 5-4; lost to Lyman 42-7 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Kirk McLaughlin (4th year; 27-4)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 7/2019
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Josh Thompson (sr); OL/LB Sean Walker (sr); WR/DB Jax Zimmer (sr); WR/DB Cade Butler (sr); WR/DB Chase Bales (sr); OL/LB Bryce Morris (sr); QB/LB/K Cooper Garber (jr); RB/LB Dawson Richards (jr).
OUTLOOK: After last year’s struggles, the Rams have their sights set on a deep playoff run.
Burns Broncs
LAST YEAR: 2-5; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Brad Morrison (4th year; 13-12)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2008
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Caden David (6-2, 190, sr); RB/DB Joel Morales (5-10, 160, sr); WR/DB Jackson Kirkbride (6-4, 160, sr); OL/DL Cody Winslow (6-3, 205, sr); OL.DL Ryan Fogg (6-3, 200, sr).
OUTLOOK: An experienced senior class will determine how far the Broncs go this year.
Glenrock Herders
LAST YEAR: 4-5; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Paul Downing (1st year)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2008
KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Kyle Hiser (5-10, 150, sr); OL/LB Will Pinkerton (6-0, 200, sr); TE/LB Terrin Fauber (6-1 195, sr); RB/DB Logan Jones (5-9, 155, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Herders don’t have much depth, but that doesn’t mean they can’t win some games.
Newcastle Dogies
LAST YEAR: 0-8; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Matt Conzelman (13th year; 49-68)
STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a
KEY RETURNERS: QB/LB Slade Roberson (sr); RB/LB Jolden McConkey (jr); TE/DB Hogan Tystad (jr); WR/DB Aidan Chick (sr); DL Braden Jenkins (sr); OL/DL Josh Womack (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Dogies have enough leadership in the senior and junior classes to avoid another winless season.
Tongue River Eagles
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Steve Hanson (5th year; 9-23)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/1974
KEY RETURNERS: FB/DE Cache Van Tassell (6-0, 215, sr); QB/WR/LB Eli Cummins (6-2, 170, sr); OL/DL Jacob Knobloch (6-4, 270, sr); OL/DL Adam Stainbrook (5-11, 190, sr); WR/LB Nate Guimond (5-11, 190, jr); WR/DB Garrett Ostler (5-8, 150, sr); WR/DB Ryan McCafferty (6-0, 155, sr); RB/LB Tavis Aksamit (5-8, 180, jr); OL/LB Bonner Wood (5-9, 190, jr); WR/DB Caleb Kilbride (6-1, 150, so); QB/DB Connor Cummins (6-0, 150, so).
OUTLOOK: The Eagles have ditched their option attack for a spread offense and expect to pull off some surprises.
Torrington Trailblazers
LAST YEAR: 8-3; defeated Cokeville 34-14 in quarterfinals; defeated Mountain View 31-20 in semifinals; lost to Lyman 14-3 in state championship game.
HEAD COACH: Russell Steinmetz (3rd year; 9-10)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1990
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DE Beau Bivens (6-0, 185, sr); RB/LB Carson Schultz (6-0, 215, sr); WR/DB/K Chase Miller (5-10, 170, sr); RB/LB Cole Parrott (5-7, 170, sr); WR/DB Keiser Wolfe (6-3, 175, sr); WR/DB Deagan Keith (6-1, 165, sr); RB/DB Kyler Shields (5-11, 150, sr); TE/DE Ryan Baker (6-2, 215, jr).
OUTLOOK: The ‘Blazers are solid in the skill positions, but they’re breaking in new linemen on both sides of the ball.
Upton-Sundance Patriots
LAST YEAR: 8-2; defeated Lovell 41-16 in quarterfinals; lost to Lyman 37-15 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Andy Garland (10th year; 67-24)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/2015
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: The Patriots are looking to advance to the state semifinals for the eighth consecutive year.
Wheatland Bulldogs
LAST YEAR: 7-3; lost to Mountain View 34-30 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Cody Bohlander (4th year; 17-12)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2015
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Kade Preuit (6-3, 170, sr); WR/DB Jake Hicks (6-0, 170, sr); WR/DB Rodee Brow (5-8, 150, sr); OL/DL Ora Borton (6-0, 225, sr); OL/DL Drew Smialek (6-0, 205, jr); OL/DL Jordyn Pearson (6-2, 240, sr); OL/DL Carson Kanast (5-10, 205, sr); QB.LB Maxx Meyer (5-11, 175, jr); RB/LB Ryland Petroski (5-11, 175, jr).
OUTLOOK: With talent and experience throughout the lineup the Bulldogs have their sights set on finishing the season in Laramie.
West Conference
Big Piney Punchers
LAST YEAR: 5-3; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Ryan Visser (3rd year; 10-8)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2006
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Dalton Bell (sr); WR/LB Koy Walton (sr); RB/DL Thomas Howard (jr); WR/DB Thomas Barron (sr); OL/DL Seth Stoutenberg (sr); OL/DL Brayden Hymas (sr); OL/DL Matthew Evans (sr); RB/LB Jovary Munoz (jr); WR/DB Jarron Perry (sr); WR/DB Karsyn Gurr (so); RB/LB Jasper Brower (sr); OL/DL James Hampton (jr).
OUTLOOK: After just missing the playoffs last year, the Punchers want to get back to the postseason.
Cokeville Panthers
LAST YEAR: 5-4; lost to Torrington 34-14 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Todd Dayton (42nd year; 339-68)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 22/2014
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: Even in down seasons the Panthers are a team that nobody wants to face.
Kemmerer Rangers
LAST YEAR: 0-8; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Bart Jernigan (5th year; 4-29)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2007
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Tommy Skidmore (6-2, 200, sr); RB/LB Tyson McKane (5-11, 175, sr); TE/DE Jake Kampman (6-5, 195, jr); OL/LB Matt McMillan (5-10, 185, sr); RB/LB Riggen Walker (5-8, 150, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Rangers will be looking for continued improvement and maybe a couple of upsets this season.
Lovell Bulldogs
LAST YEAR: 6-3; lost to Upton-Sundance 41-16 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Nicc Crosby (3rd year; 12-7)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2011
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: By all accounts, the Bulldogs are ready to make a major leap this season.
Lyman Eagles
LAST YEAR: 11-1; defeated Big Horn 42-7 in quarterfinals; defeated Upton-Sundance 37-15 in semifinals; defeated Torrington 14-3 in state championship game.
HEAD COACH: Dale Anderson (10th year; 51-40)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2020
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Rho Mecham, OL/DL Landan Heaton, RB/LB Chevy Fackrell, OL/DL Briggs Richards, WR/DB Alex Bradshaw, WR/DB McCoy Smith, QB/DB Ashton Houskeeper, OL/DL Jed Richardson, WR/DB Kody Richardson.
OUTLOOK: The defending state champs have some holes to fill, but the Eagles expect to be in contention once the playoffs roll around.
Mountain View Buffalos
LAST YEAR: 7-3; defeated Wheatland 34-30 in quarterfinals; lost to Torrington 31-20 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Brent Walk (10th year; 72-21)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2019
KEY RETURNERS: RB/WR/DB Tanner Collins (5-6, 165, sr); RB/WR/DB Braden Walker (6-2, 210, jr); QB/LB Connor Micheli (5-10, 185, sr); OL/DL Dane Branson (6-3, 215, jr); OL/DL Carson Tims (6-1, 225, sr); WR/LB Adan Vargas (5-11, 180, sr); WR/DB Morgan Kellum (6-0, 160, sr); QB/LB Wyatt Rees (5-11, 195, sr); WR/DB Carson Eardley (5-10, 155, so); RB/DB Jayce Schultz (5-10, 160, so); K Teancum Piekkola (5-9, 205, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Buffalos have talent, but lack experience. They’ll still be a tough out come playoff time.
Pinedale Wranglers
LAST YEAR: 1-7; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Clay Cundall (3rd year; 3-13)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1975
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Konner Ziegler (sr); RB/LB James Kervitsky (sr); OL/LB Bryton Nelson (sr); OL/DL Tim Hosler (sr); OL/DL Cade Covill (jr); RB/DB Ethan Jensen (jr); RB/DB Bodie Jensen (so); OL/DL Lane Cordelle (so); OL/DL Austin Green (so).
OUTLOOK: A solid group of upperclassmen and a run-heavy offense could have the Wranglers back in the playoffs for the first time in five years.
Thermopolis Bobcats
LAST YEAR: 3-5; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Matt McPhie (6th year; 15-29)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2010
KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Roedy Farrell (jr); QB/DB Gavin Shumway (jr); OL/DL Hazen Thurgood (sr); OL/DL Austin Barral (sr); RB/DB Wyatt McDermott (sr); RB/DE Adley Coyne (sr); WR/LB Eli McCumber (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Bobcats’ season got off to a difficult start as the team was sidelined for two weeks because of an abundance of COVID-19 cases in Hot Springs County.