2021 Class 2A football preview caps

OUTLOOK: The Buffalos have talent, but lack experience. They’ll still be a tough out come playoff time.

Pinedale Wranglers

LAST YEAR: 1-7; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Clay Cundall (3rd year; 3-13)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/1975

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Konner Ziegler (sr); RB/LB James Kervitsky (sr); OL/LB Bryton Nelson (sr); OL/DL Tim Hosler (sr); OL/DL Cade Covill (jr); RB/DB Ethan Jensen (jr); RB/DB Bodie Jensen (so); OL/DL Lane Cordelle (so); OL/DL Austin Green (so).

OUTLOOK: A solid group of upperclassmen and a run-heavy offense could have the Wranglers back in the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Thermopolis Bobcats

LAST YEAR: 3-5; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Matt McPhie (6th year; 15-29)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2010

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Roedy Farrell (jr); QB/DB Gavin Shumway (jr); OL/DL Hazen Thurgood (sr); OL/DL Austin Barral (sr); RB/DB Wyatt McDermott (sr); RB/DE Adley Coyne (sr); WR/LB Eli McCumber (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Bobcats’ season got off to a difficult start as the team was sidelined for two weeks because of an abundance of COVID-19 cases in Hot Springs County.

