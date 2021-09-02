2021 Class 3A football preview caps

OUTLOOK: The Bearcats are loaded at the skill positions, but will need their linemen to find their footing if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

Lander Tigers

LAST YEAR: 6-3; lost to Powell 15-7 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: John Scott (4th year; 17-10)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1948

KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Tisso Guina (5-7, 150, sr); QB/DB Brennon Stauffenberg (6-2, 185, jr); RB/LB Gabe Harris (5-10, 160, jr); OL/DL Frank Armajo (5-11, 245, sr); OL/DL Ernesto Cabriales (5-10, 255, sr); RB/LB/K Matisse Weaver (5-11, 179, jr); WR/DB Jace LeClair (5-9, 185, sr).

OUTLOOK: With holes to fill on both sides of the ball, the Tigers might take a step back this year. But it's never safe to bet against a John Scott-coached team.

Rawlins Outlaws

LAST YEAR: 0-9; did not qualify for state

HEAD COACH: Clayton McSpadden (4th year; 6-20)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2000