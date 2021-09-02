2021 Class 3A football preview caps

East Conference
Buffalo Bison
LAST YEAR: 1-6; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Rob Hammond (10th year; 40-40)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2018
KEY RETURNERS: QB Jackson Moon (sr); WR/DB Tony Peters (sr); RB/LB Ben Camino (sr); WR/DB Michael Ihnat (jr); RB/DL Charlie Wonka (jr); OL/DL Keegan Money (sr); OL/DL Aiden O'Neil (sr); WR/DB Zander Hulett (jr); WR/LB Blake Bell (jr); OL/DL Marko Glassock (jr).
OUTLOOK: Once the younger players adapt to the varsity game, the Bison could find themselves fighting for conference supremacy.
Douglas Bearcats
LAST YEAR: 8-1; defeated Star Valley 16-14 in quarterfinals; lost to Jackson 21-14 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Jay Rhoades (16th year; 114-37)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5./2010
KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Rylan Wehr (5-9, 150, sr); RB/LB Kelton Ewing (5-8, 155, sr); OL/DL Curtis Dawson (6-3, 215, sr); QB/WR/LB Koby Case (6-0, 190, sr); OL/DL Jacob Russell (5-10, 225, sr); RB/WR/LB Karson Ewing (5-9, 175, jr); QB/WR/DB Jackson Hughes (6-0, 170, jr); RB/DB Jayden Archuleta (5-8, 155, sr); WR/DB Kaden Bauersachs (6-5, 200, sr); RB/LB Ace Cathcart (5-10, 195, sr); OL/DL Kyle Logar (6-0, 220, sr); OL/DL Kolby Parker (5-11, 215, sr); RB/LB Luke Skeen (6-0, 185, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Bearcats are loaded at the skill positions, but will need their linemen to find their footing if they hope to make a deep playoff run.
Lander Tigers
LAST YEAR: 6-3; lost to Powell 15-7 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: John Scott (4th year; 17-10)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 1/1948
KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Tisso Guina (5-7, 150, sr); QB/DB Brennon Stauffenberg (6-2, 185, jr); RB/LB Gabe Harris (5-10, 160, jr); OL/DL Frank Armajo (5-11, 245, sr); OL/DL Ernesto Cabriales (5-10, 255, sr); RB/LB/K Matisse Weaver (5-11, 179, jr); WR/DB Jace LeClair (5-9, 185, sr).
OUTLOOK: With holes to fill on both sides of the ball, the Tigers might take a step back this year. But it's never safe to bet against a John Scott-coached team.
Rawlins Outlaws
LAST YEAR: 0-9; did not qualify for state
HEAD COACH: Clayton McSpadden (4th year; 6-20)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 2/2000
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Canyon Greene (5-8, 160, sr); OL/DL JC Ice (6-2, 190, sr); RB/LB Jase Smith (6-1, 180, sr); WR/LB Elijah Kern (6-1, 150, sr); RB/LB Josh Smith (5-8, 170, jr).
OUTLOOK: The Outlaws return a lot of starters, so they could challenge for a playoff spot if things break right.
Riverton Wolverines
LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Jackson 61-38 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Troy Anderson (2nd year; 4-6)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/1999
KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Lucas Engle (6-6, 190, sr); QB/DB Nathan Hutchison (6-0, 180, jr); WR/DB Tanner Johnson (6-3, 190, sr); OL/LB Braden Vincent (6-1, 205, jr); OL/DL Kris Topaum (6-1, 255, sr); RB/LB Kailer Girgen (5-7, 160, sr); OL/DL Tristan Watkins (6-1, 195, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Wolverines have some major holes to fill, especially in the trenches, but their depth might be enough to get them back to the postseason.
Worland Warriors
LAST YEAR: 3-6; lost to Cody 51-7 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: Patrick Sweeney (2nd year; 3-6)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 14/2003
KEY RETURNERS: Brock Douzenis (jr); Josh Rose (sr); Aaron Carver (sr); Taylor Pierce (sr); Jorey Anderson (sr); Garrett Cole (sr); Christian Peterson (sr); Ty Harris (sr).
OUTLOOK: A strong senior class should be enough to propel the Warriors back into the playoffs.
West Conference
Cody Broncs
LAST YEAR: 10-1; defeated Worland 51-7 in quarterfinals; defeated Powell 21-0 in semifinals; defeated Jackson 34-13 in state championship game.
HEAD COACH: Matt McFadden (9th year; 55-26)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 6/2020
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Luke Talich (jr); OL/DL Jon Williams (sr); OL/DL Daniel Gorman (sr); RB/DB Matt Nelson (jr); RB/LB Remy Broussard (jr); RB/LB Nathan Wilson (sr); OL/DL Jace Grant (jr); QB/LB Drew Trotter (sr); WR/DB Jackson Gail (sr); RB/DB Chaz Cowie (sr); RB/LB Jackson Schroeder (jr).
OUTLOOK: The Broncs lost some standout players to graduation, but they return enough pieces to make another run at a state championship.
Evanston Red Devils
LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Jim Burton (3rd year; 1-16)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1997
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Jaxin Moore (5-9, 145, sr); RB/DB David Pierce (5-6, 140, sr); RB/DL Payton Vernon (6-1, 250, sr); RB/LB Carsen Knight (6-0, 185, sr); OL/DL Kody Rex (5-7, 185, sr); OL/DL Raggan Hogatt (6-2, 220, sr); OL/DL Payt Burton (5-9, 220, sr); WR/LB Payton Cornia (6-1, 195, sr).
OUTLOOK: The Red Devils will be improved enough that they could pull off an upset or two in conference play.
Green River Wolves
LAST YEAR: 2-6; did not qualify for state.
HEAD COACH: Kevin Cuthbertson (2nd year; 2-6)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2004
KEY RETURNERS: None provided.
OUTLOOK: In the loaded West the Wolves have some work to do to break into the playoff picture.
Jackson Broncs
LAST YEAR: 9-3; defeated Riverton 61-38 in quarterfinals; defeated Douglas 21-14 in semifinals; lost to Cody 34-13 in state championship game.
HEAD COACH: David Joyce (5th year; 24-19)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/2007
KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Sadler Smith (sr); RB/DB Brody Hasenack (sr); TE/LB Colter Dawson (sr); WR/DB Sam Scott (sr); OL/DL Matt Carney (sr); OL/DL Will Pew (sr).
OUTLOOK: The Broncs are looking for a return to the state championship game and winning it all this time around.
Powell Panthers
LAST YEAR: 7-3; defeated Lander 15-7 in quarterfinals; lost to Cody 21-0 in semifinals.
HEAD COACH: Chase Kistler (2nd year; 7-3)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 8/2013
KEY RETURNERS: FB/LB Toran Graham (sr); WR/DB Zac Ratcliff (sr); OL/DL Sheldon Shoopman (sr); WR/DB/K Hawkin Sweeney (sr); TE/LB Sam Whitlock (sr); OL/DL Karson Lamb (sr); RB/LB Reed Smith (sr); OL/DL Lane Shramek (sr).
OUTLOOK: A solid group of seniors should have the Panthers primed for another deep playoff run.
Star Valley Braves
LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Douglas 16-14 in quarterfinals.
HEAD COACH: McKay Young (6th year; 47-10)
STATE TITLES/LAST: 12/2019
KEY RETURNERS: OL/DL Lucas Chappell; RB/LB Lane Oesch; OL/DL Mason Hutchison; OL/DL Kysen Hebdon; TE/LB Zac Patterson; WR Chase Stewart; WR/DB Winston Green; WR/DB JD Morris; WR/QB/DB Kort Hilton; LB Conner Hart; LB Derek Astle.
OUTLOOK: The Braves expect to put last season's losing record behind them and get right back into the championship chase.