2021 Class 4A football preview caps

OUTLOOK: The T-Birds' hopes of repeating as state champs depend on their senior leadership and how well some first-year players adjust to the varsity level.

Cheyenne South Bison

LAST YEAR: 0-9; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Dan Gallas (6th year; 7-39)

STATE TITLES/LAST: n/a

KEY RETURNERS: None provided.

OUTLOOK: The Bison are looking to find their footing after finishing last in total offense and total defense last season.

Gillette Camels

LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for state.

HEAD COACH: Andrew Rose (3rd year; 3-16)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2008

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Will Miller (6-0, 210, sr); WR/DB Remar Pitter (6-2, 155, sr); FB/LB Tim Verburg (5-10, 200, sr); OL/DL James Pelton (6-3, 280, sr); WR/DB Jace Walter (6-0, 165, sr); QB/DB Aidan Dorr (5-10, 170, soph); RB/LB Taylor Foss (jr); OL/DL Morgan Dykes (sr).