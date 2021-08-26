 Skip to main content
2021 Class 4A football preview: This year's race should be wide open
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 4A PREVIEW

2021 Class 4A football preview: This year's race should be wide open

NC v Rock Springs football

Rock Springs' Jacob Eddy dives into the end zone during the Tigers' game against Natrona County last year at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

After last year's pandemic caused the state championship football games to be played outside of Laramie for the first time since 2008, the 2021 season is once again scheduled (for now at least) to finish at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. As always, Class 4A teams will be the last ones on Jonah Field when the championship game kicks off on Nov. 13.

Determining which two teams will be the last ones standing begins to unfold Friday when all 10 4A teams begin their nine-week regular-season campaigns. And for the first time in the 11 years the state championship games have been played at War Memorial, the Big Four of Sheridan, Natrona County, Cheyenne East and Gillette/Thunder Basin aren't necessarily the prohibitive favorites.

Defending state champ East has to replace quarterback Graedyn Buell, the two-time Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, and three other Super 25 selections. Runner-up Thunder Basin returns just one starter on each side of the ball. Sheridan and Natrona County were also hit hard by graduation. There's still a good chance that one or two of these teams will still be playing on Nov. 13, but the talent gap between the Big Four and the rest of the field is shrinking.

So what team is poised to make a jump?

How about Rock Springs? After all, the Tigers return eight starters on defense and seven on offense, including two all-state selections from last year in Isaac Schoenfeld (a UW commit) and Cadon Shaklee. Rock Springs is also just one of three teams in 4A to welcome back its starting quarterback from last year in Brock Bider.

The Tigers have made steady progress under third-year head coach Mark Lenhardt (4-6 in 2019, 5-5 last year), but are looking for bigger things this year after back-to-back quarterfinal losses. They'll have to navigate a schedule that includes road games at Thunder Basin, Sheridan and East if they hope to reach the semifinals for just the third time since 2003 (2007, 2016) and win the program's first state championship since 2002.

The journey for the Tigers, and the rest of the 4A field, begins Friday.

Power Poll

1. Cheyenne East: The defending state champs have to replace key players on both sides of the ball, but the T-Birds start the season at the top.

2. Rock Springs: No team has as many returning starters as the Tigers, who are poised to make a deep playoff run.

3. Natrona County: After back-to-back quarterfinal losses, the Mustangs have too much talent to let that happen again.

4. Thunder Basin: Despite returning just one starter on each side of the ball, the Bolts have reached a point where they don't rebuild, they reload.

5. Sheridan: The Broncs are looking to finish the season in Laramie after their five-year run of playing in the season's final game came to an end last year.

Players to Watch

CAM BURKETT, Kelly Walsh: The senior RB is 4A's leading returning rusher after going for 1,090 yards and 17 TDs last season.

RYAN BAKER, Thunder Basin: The senior QB threw for 2,084 yards and 19 TDs to help lead the Bolts to the championship game.

KAEDEN WILCOX, Natrona County: The senior had 7 pass break-ups and led 4A with 6 interceptions and 19.0 defensive points per game.

ISAAC SCHOENFELD, Rock Springs: The Super 25 returnee and UW commit had 37 receptions for 610 yards and 7 scores.

GAVIN GOFF, Cheyenne East: The senior caught 40 passes for 668 yards and 9 TDs, and had 46 tackles and 3 pass break-ups.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

