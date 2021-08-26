2021 Class 4A football preview: This year's race should be wide open

After last year's pandemic caused the state championship football games to be played outside of Laramie for the first time since 2008, the 2021 season is once again scheduled (for now at least) to finish at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. As always, Class 4A teams will be the last ones on Jonah Field when the championship game kicks off on Nov. 13.

Determining which two teams will be the last ones standing begins to unfold Friday when all 10 4A teams begin their nine-week regular-season campaigns. And for the first time in the 11 years the state championship games have been played at War Memorial, the Big Four of Sheridan, Natrona County, Cheyenne East and Gillette/Thunder Basin aren't necessarily the prohibitive favorites.

Defending state champ East has to replace quarterback Graedyn Buell, the two-time Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, and three other Super 25 selections. Runner-up Thunder Basin returns just one starter on each side of the ball. Sheridan and Natrona County were also hit hard by graduation. There's still a good chance that one or two of these teams will still be playing on Nov. 13, but the talent gap between the Big Four and the rest of the field is shrinking.

So what team is poised to make a jump?