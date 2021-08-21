2021 high school football regular season kicks off this week

The 2021 high school football regular season kicks off Friday around the state, with all 10 Class 4A teams facing off, one Class 3A matchup, a couple of inter-class games and a handful of other teams playing out-of-state opponents.

It’s the beginning of a nine-week regular season that concludes Oct. 22-23. The playoffs begin the following weekend, with the state championship games in all five classifications slated for Nov. 12-13 at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium. The state title games are returning to Laramie after last year’s pandemic forced all championship contests to be played at host stadiums.

Defending 4A state champ Cheyenne East opens its title defense at home against Thunder Basin, the team the Thunderbirds defeated in last year’s title game.

Other 4A games include Gillette at Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, Sheridan at Laramie and Natrona County at Cheyenne Central.

Class 2A champ Lyman opens its season Friday with a home game against Malad, Idaho. Other games feature state runners-up Jackson (3A) hosting Teton, Idaho; Torrington (2A) welcoming Gering, Nebraska, to Wiseman Field; and Meeteetse (1A/6-man) playing at Bridger, Montana.